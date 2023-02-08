For members
Number of British citizens who move to Denmark at lowest in 15 years
Some 854 British citizens moved to Denmark in 2021, according to Statistics Denmark, the lowest number in 15 years.
Published: 8 February 2023 15:15 CET
Pro-Brexit supporters in London on January 31st 2020. The number of Britons immigrating to Denmark has dropped sharply since that date. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
Brexit: Brits in EU feel European and don’t want to return home
The majority of Britons who live in the EU, Norway, Iceland or Switzerland and are protected under the Brexit agreement feel European and intend to remain in Europe permanently, but many have concerns about travel problems, a new survey reveals.
Published: 21 January 2023 14:05 CET
