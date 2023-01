Advisory group recommends relaxing surrogacy restrictions

The Danish Ethics Council, a government advisory body, officially recommends loosening restrictions on surrogate pregnancy, according to a press release.

Currently, while it’s legal to be a surrogate mother in Denmark, it’s illegal to receive fertility treatment (such as artificial insemination).

“Today, surrogacy cannot in practice take place in Denmark because the health professionals can’t help,” says Leif Vestergaard Pedersen, chairman of the Ethics Council.

The Council also suggests that surrogacy itself should be considered part of fertility treatment for the prospective parents — and covered by the national health.

READ MORE: Danish sperm banks want end to ban on home insemination

Unions: women in Denmark should also face military draft

Three trade unions representing Denmark’s armed forces say conscription should apply to men and women equally, broadcaster DR reports.

“As long as we only have conscription that includes men, women will be an afterthought. Someone who is not immediately considered as competent as men, and that is problematic,” Marie Sihm of the Association of Women Veterans told DR.

Parties: Denmark could send ‘best tanks’ to Ukraine

Party leaders tell DR they’re “open” to sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to aid in the war against Russia, if the Danish armed forces can spare them.

Until now, Germany has blocked the donation of tanks to Ukraine due to concerns it could be seen as an escalation. That’s expected to end today, with Germany promising its own tanks for the war effort.

Defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen says Denmark has no “current plan” to donate tanks to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Danish military sends tanks on foreign mission for first time since 2003