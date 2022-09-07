Read news from:
Austria
Danish military sends tanks on foreign mission for first time since 2003

Danish tanks are to take part in a mission on foreign soil for the first time since they returned from the Balkan region in 2003, the country’s armed forces have stated.

Published: 7 September 2022 13:52 CEST
One of Denmark's Leopard 2 A7 tanks on display in 2021. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s military, Forsvaret, is to send 14 Leopard 2A7 tanks to Estonia as part of a Nato mission, it confirmed in a press statement.

“We are talking about a mission which in many ways is historic. It is the first time the upgraded Leopard 2A7 has been sent on an international mission,” lieutenant colonel Kristian Kold said in the statement.

“And it is the first time we are sending a squadron with four-wheeled units and a total of 14 tanks on an international mission,” he said.

The mission has been planned for some time and aims to demonstrate Denmark’s solidarity with the Baltic states and Poland, according to the military.

A total of 160 Danish soldiers will take part in the British-led battalion to which the tanks are being sent.

“By sending soldiers and tanks to Estonia, we are taking part in managing one of Nato’s security challenges which is a result of Russia’s intensified presence in the Baltic region and the war in Ukraine,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen, head of the army, said in the statement.

“Our skilled soldiers play an important role in securing Nato’s eastern flank,” Nielsen said.

The tanks are scheduled to initially be transported from West Jutland town Holstebro to a temporary military area at the port in Fredericia on Wednesday.

Denmark to build own ships as part of 40 billion kroner navy investment

Denmark plans to invest 40 billion kroner ($5.5 billion) in its navy over the next 20 years and upgrade its fleet to meet new security needs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 19 August 2022 10:18 CEST
The Scandinavian country is ready to begin building its own warships, Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said on Thursday as he presented a partnership with industry actors.

“We are facing a serious situation in Europe. There is war in Europe. We have just been through a corona pandemic, and common to both is that it has created problems for our security of supply,” Bødskov told reporters.

“It is not viable, especially in times of war in Europe, for the Danish defence to have problems getting ships and other equipment built”, he said.

“That is why we are taking action now” to be able to upgrade Denmark’s fleet, he added.

Bodskov did not disclose how many ships would be built over the next two decades, but said a number of vessels were ageing and would need to be replaced.

“It is a large part of our fleet,” he said, citing patrol ships, smaller vessels that do coastal rescues, inspection ships and frigates.

