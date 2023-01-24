Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark wins in the 'world cup for chefs,' armed forces unions distance themselves from plan to scrap Great Prayer Day and other news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 24 January 2023 08:01 CET
Danish chef Brian Mark Hansen and his team celebrate their win at the Bocuse d'Or, the 'world cup' for chefs. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark wins ‘world cup’ for chefs 

It’s another proud day for high cuisine in Denmark after chef Brian Mark Hansen won the Bocuse d’Or, the unofficial ‘World Cup’ for the culinary world held every two years. 

Hansen, head chef at the Michelin-starred Søllerød Kro in Copenhagen, unseated defending champion and host France with his take on squash and monkfish. 

Competitors train for the Bocuse d’Or “a bit like a fighter pilot or a Formula 1 driver,” Davy Tissot, 2022’s victor and president of this year’s jury, tells the Agence France-Presse. 

“Finland’s 25-year-old candidate Johan Kurkela has been known to train for
10 hours straight locked in a basement. Meanwhile, [the French competitor Nais] Pirollet trained daily for five-and-a-half hours nonstop to replicate competition conditions,” the AFP writes. 

Don’t blame us: unions for Danish armed forces distance themselves from Great Prayer Day debate 

Unions for the Danish armed forces want politicians to stop pinning the end of Great Prayer Day, a public holiday set to be axed by the government, on them. 

Three unions, representing a total of more than 18,000 members in the armed forces, say association with the loss of a public holiday could undermine general support for the armed forces. 

Although the armed forces have needed the extra funds for years, Niels Tønning, chairman of the union Hovedorganisationen af Officerer i Danmark (“First Organization of Officers in Denmark”) told newspaper BT that it shouldn’t come at the expense of the freedom of Danish wage earners.

Fatal workplace accidents in Denmark rising 

Denmark broke a bleak record in 2022 — the highest number of fatal workplace accidents in more than ten years, according to news outlet Zetland. 

Last year, 42 people died in Denmark due to accidents at their job, the Danish Working Environment Authority said. 

The construction industry was particularly perilous, tallying 6,219 serious accidents. The DWEA found safety violations in each case, Zetland reports. 

Construction has surged in recent years, “and the easiest way to improve efficiency, the builders obviously believe, is to relax a little on security,” Flemming Hansen, chief consultant for construction for trade union 3F, told the media.  

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Refunds to commuters whose trains run late, young people faring better than expected during lockdowns, and nowhere to put Denmark's dead are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 23 January 2023 08:39 CET
Are you eligible for a refund from DSB for late trains? 

DSB, the Danish State Railways company, shelled out 24.3 million kroner last year to compensate commuters for late trains, the company tells newspaper Berlingske

It’s part of their “commuter travel time guarantee” programme, which refunds commuters directly to their NEMkonto (government-designated bank account) when their trains to work run late a certain percentage of the time. 

Eligibility requirements are available in Danish here

Study: certain mental health conditions didn’t surge among young people during lockdowns 

New research from the University of Copenhagen suggests Covid lockdowns didn’t increase overall levels of certain mental health conditions in young people, as psychiatrists and policy makers had feared. 

A mental health survey asked about 25,000 Danish 18-year-olds about key metrics of their behavior, including symptoms of self-harm, eating disorders, and suicidal thoughts. It found no population-level changes comparing before, during and after lockdowns. 

“Some groups have gotten worse during the lockdown, while others have benefitted from it” perhaps due to decreased social and academic pressure,” Stine Danielsen, a PhD student at the University of Copenhagen, told broadcaster DR. “So overall we end up with no change.” 

However, representatives for SIND: National Association for Mental Health emphasize that lockdowns did exacerbate mental health conditions for many who struggled before the pandemic.

“Suddenly there were no longer any communities they could be a part of,” Mia Kristina Hansen, chairwoman at SIND, told DR. “They might have been isolated already, and they just became even more so when everything shut down.” 

Danish undertakers overloaded, lack space for ‘occupied’ coffins 

The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, noted a “significant” increase in deaths in this winter, which experts put down to the ‘triple epidemic’ of Covid, the flu, and RSV. Now, Danish undertakers say occupied coffins are piling up with nowhere to store them. 

DR reports a nationwide overload of bodies waiting to be interred. Undertakers are forced to drive from chapel to chapel searching for a refrigerated space to store the body until the funeral. 

Currently, undertakers are able to use unheated chapels as a stop-gap measure. “But when we get to the other side of 10 degrees, we’ll need refrigeration, and then we’ll have problems,” undertaker Claus Markvardsen told DR. “We may well have some unfortunate experiences.” 

