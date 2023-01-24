Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark wins ‘world cup’ for chefs

It’s another proud day for high cuisine in Denmark after chef Brian Mark Hansen won the Bocuse d’Or, the unofficial ‘World Cup’ for the culinary world held every two years.

Hansen, head chef at the Michelin-starred Søllerød Kro in Copenhagen, unseated defending champion and host France with his take on squash and monkfish.

Competitors train for the Bocuse d’Or “a bit like a fighter pilot or a Formula 1 driver,” Davy Tissot, 2022’s victor and president of this year’s jury, tells the Agence France-Presse.

“Finland’s 25-year-old candidate Johan Kurkela has been known to train for

10 hours straight locked in a basement. Meanwhile, [the French competitor Nais] Pirollet trained daily for five-and-a-half hours nonstop to replicate competition conditions,” the AFP writes.

Don’t blame us: unions for Danish armed forces distance themselves from Great Prayer Day debate

Unions for the Danish armed forces want politicians to stop pinning the end of Great Prayer Day, a public holiday set to be axed by the government, on them.

Three unions, representing a total of more than 18,000 members in the armed forces, say association with the loss of a public holiday could undermine general support for the armed forces.

Although the armed forces have needed the extra funds for years, Niels Tønning, chairman of the union Hovedorganisationen af Officerer i Danmark (“First Organization of Officers in Denmark”) told newspaper BT that it shouldn’t come at the expense of the freedom of Danish wage earners.

Fatal workplace accidents in Denmark rising

Denmark broke a bleak record in 2022 — the highest number of fatal workplace accidents in more than ten years, according to news outlet Zetland.

Last year, 42 people died in Denmark due to accidents at their job, the Danish Working Environment Authority said.

The construction industry was particularly perilous, tallying 6,219 serious accidents. The DWEA found safety violations in each case, Zetland reports.

Construction has surged in recent years, “and the easiest way to improve efficiency, the builders obviously believe, is to relax a little on security,” Flemming Hansen, chief consultant for construction for trade union 3F, told the media.