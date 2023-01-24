For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Denmark wins in the 'world cup for chefs,' armed forces unions distance themselves from plan to scrap Great Prayer Day and other news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 24 January 2023 08:01 CET
Danish chef Brian Mark Hansen and his team celebrate their win at the Bocuse d'Or, the 'world cup' for chefs. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Refunds to commuters whose trains run late, young people faring better than expected during lockdowns, and nowhere to put Denmark's dead are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 23 January 2023 08:39 CET
