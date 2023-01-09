Read news from:
World-famous Copenhagen restaurant to close after 2024

Noma in Copenhagen, a triple-Michelin starred restaurant once rated as the best place to eat in the world, is to close for an indefinite period after next year and be replaced by a ‘food laboratory’, its owner said.

Published: 9 January 2023 13:35 CET
Copenhagen restaurant Noma in 2020. The triple-Michelin starred establishment is set to close after 2024 and undergo concept redevelopment. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

Owner and head chef at Noma, Rene Redzepi, told Danish newspaper Berlingske that he planned to close the establishment and that it would not return in its current form.

The Michelin restaurant will therefore close indefinitely from 2025 to make way for a “food laboratory” where new dishes and products would be developed for an online sale concept called Noma Projects, Redzepi told the newspaper.

“It is important to me that Noma is be an enduring factor within ground-breaking food innovation. We will therefore have to remove the restaurant part for a while,” he said.

“We expect it to take somewhere between two and four years for the transformation to be complete. In what for Noma will open again I don’t yet know. But I doubt it will be as a normal restaurant,” he said.

Noma has previously signalled major changes were likely to be forthcoming.

The “food laboratory” will enable larger scale fermentation of raw products by the company’s sales staff, news wire Ritzau writes.

Redzepi told Berlingske he may consider opening the restaurant for a season each year in Copenhagen or another location, possibly abroad.

He said that it was not certain it would ever operate as a restaurant again after the announced closing, however.

The idea for a food lab first occurred to Redzepi during the 2020 closures of restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. At the time, Noma opened a pop-up takeaway burger bar in Copenhagen.

The Danish restaurant has for many years enjoyed a reputation as one of the world’s best and has on several occasions been named top of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It currently has three Michelin stars.

Danish police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdogs

Danish police departments have spent surprisingly large portions of their budget on sausages and bread, according to a newspaper report in the Nordic country.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:23 CEST
The hotdog with rødpølse (“red sausage”), remoulade relish, pickled cucumber and dried fried onions is a Danish classic and arguably the Scandinavian country’s signature street food.

Although the number of pølsevogne (sausage wagons) in Denmark is declining, they appear to be as popular as ever among the country’s law enforcement.

Records requests by newspaper Jyllands-Posten have revealed some eye-popping expenses for ‘opening parties’ for new local police stations or nærpolitistationer

The newspaper found that the Central and West Zealand Police forked over more than 88,000 kroner for a community party to celebrate the opening of a station in Asnæs — a town with a population of 4,158 in 2022, according to Statistics Denmark. 

From that impressive budget, 56,187 went to the rental of a hotdog van.

The amount covered around 2,000 sausages and hotdogs at 28 kroner a pop, Jørgen Bergen Skov, director of Central and West Zealand police, told Jyllands-Posten in a written comment.

The purpose of the event was to make the local community aware of the new police presence in Asnæs, he said.

Meanwhile, North Jutland police spent a combined 64,966 kroner on opening parties in Aars and Brønderslev. This included 12,515 kroner spent on “sweets and lollipops” for both events and 23,686 kroner on a hotdog truck for the Brønderslev event.

“I am surprised that so much money can be spent on the opening of a local police station when you know how tight the economy is in police districts, where every krone must be accounted for,” Heino Kegel, chairman of the Politiforbundet police union, told Jyllands-Posten with regard to Asnæs’s high tab. 

The reported amount seems to be an outlier compared to other police districts, he also said.

A total of 20 new local police stations have been opened across Denmark, with opening events costing over 10,000 in several cases, the newspaper writes. The new stations were provided for in a 2020 political agreement.

