Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Cyberattacks hit major Danish banks

Denmark’s National Bank and at least seven other Danish banks were hit by cyberattacks on January 9th and 10th, knocking our their websites, broadcaster DR’s tech correspondent reports.

Danske Bank’s website was inaccessible for some customers on January 9th due to an overload attack, representatives write. Many of the affected banks — Jyske Bank, Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn, Skjern Bank, Ringkjøbing Landbobank, Djurslands Bank and Kreditbanken — manage their IT through the company Bankdata.

Jyske Bank tells DR the overload attack “apparently originates from Russia,” while Jan Kaastrup, a security expert at cyber security company CSIS, points to the Russian hacker group Killnet, which he says has claimed credit for a coordinated attack against Denmark.

Representatives from the banks say no customer data was compromised during the attack.

Denmark reports record number of dumped pets

Danes broke a dismal record in 2022, according to advocacy group Animal Protection Denmark. Nearly 1,400 pets were ‘dumped’ — abandoned in a public place like a forest or roadside — rather than being surrendered at an animal shelter, the group reports.

That figure is up 25 percent from 2018, Animal Protection Denmark tells news agency Ritzau.

Animal shelters ask people surrendering pets to pay a fee to support their care and feeding. Animal Protection Denmark says that some choose to leave their pets outside the organization’s doors to avoid the submission fee.

“Dumping animals is never the solution,” says shelter manager Karina Fisker. “Help is always available in one way or another by contacting the Animal Protection Service at our call centre or at the shelters. It is important to take responsibility for the animal as long as you have it and look after it properly.”

If you find an abandoned animal or need to surrender your own pet, call 1812 to reach Animal Protection Denmark’s call centre for support.

