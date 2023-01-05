Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

How much will energy cost in 2023 in Denmark compared to 2022?

A prognosis says that families in Denmark will generally feel less strain on their finances due to energy bills this year compared to 2022.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:59 CET
The cost of energy will be slightly less draining on Danish private finances this year, with further relief to come in 2024 according to a Danske Bank prognosis. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

Heating and electricity bills for a “normal” Danish family will be a little lower in 2023 than in 2022, according to a new prognosis from Danske Bank.

According to the economic prognosis, the average cost of heating will fall by 100 kroner to 2,400 kroner per month.

Electricity bills will drop from an average of 1,560 kroner per month to 1,330 kroner, a monthly saving of 230 kroner.

The predicted lower prices are due to lower gas prices which are expected in 2023.

But the first real breathing space in everyday finances for households in Denmark will not be felt until 2024, according to an analyst.

“Although we expect the worsening of families’ finances to slow down during the year, it probably won’t be until next year that we will see a decidedly improved situation in our private economies,” senior economist with Danske Bank Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen wrote in the prognosis.

The bank’s calculations are based on a family consisting of two adults and two children who live in a detached house. Both adults are in full time employment and earned a gross total of 81,154 kroner per month in 2020.

Forecasts for 2024 are significantly more optimistic, with price increases expected to have flattened out by next year.

Heating bills for the hypothetical family in 2024 will be 1,600 per month and electricity will cost 1,080 per month on average, according to the Danske Bank prognosis.

The bank also noted that the disposable income for families is predicted to fall by 0.1 percent this year but fell by far more – 7.4 percent – in 2022.

The negative figure is forecast to be turned around to a positive 8.1 percent increase in 2024.

“That is approximately equivalent to 2022 and 2023 combined but also underlines that there is an outlook towards an overall zero growth over three years to the effective disposable income. That’s a very weak trend historically,” Hansen wrote.

ENERGY

Low European gas prices ‘will benefit’ energy consumers in Denmark

European gas prices have dipped to their lowest level since November 2021, meaning Danish consumers could see lower bills than previously expected.

Published: 5 January 2023 12:13 CET
The price of gas on the European exchange was recently reported to be at its lowest level since Russia in February last and it is now necessary to go even further back to November 2021 to find a lower price, Danish finance media Marketwire reports.

Lower exchange prices in Europe will benefit consumers in Denmark, an analyst said.

“The many consumers who use gas to heat their homes are certainly feeling the effects. But the rest of us can actually also feel it in the form of lower electricity prices,” Søren Kristensen, senior economist at Sydbank, told news wire Ritzau.

“It’s actually quite a big boost to the personal finances of some of those who have been hardest hit over the past year,” he said.

An unusually warm winter and resultant lower consumption of gas than usual can be credited for the falling price of fuel, according to Kristensen.

“Another factor is that we have been very good at keeping gas stocks high. So we actually have – very untraditionally for the end of December and start of January – seen that German gas stocks have increased,” he said.

Not all consumers will see the drop in the exchange price immediately transfer to their bills, however.

A transfer of the exchange price to that paid by the customer will depend on the type of deal they have with their electricity or gas provider.

“Many people will be seeing it already and a lot of the people who have variable electricity prices have noticed for some time that prices have fallen and fallen,” Kristensen said.

Although they are at their lowest level for over a year, gas prices remain eye-wateringly high compared to historic levels.

On January 4th, a megawatt-hour of energy cost 64.83 euros, more than triple the price at the beginning of 2021 according to Marketwire.

Nevertheless, Wednesday’s rate represented a 10.3 percent drop in price compared to Tuesday.

