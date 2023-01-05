Read news from:
Low European gas prices ‘will benefit’ energy consumers in Denmark

European gas prices have dipped to their lowest level since November 2021, meaning Danish consumers could see lower bills than previously expected.

Published: 5 January 2023 12:13 CET
The price of gas in Europe has dropped and the effect is expected to be felt by energy consumers in Denmark. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The price of gas on the European exchange was recently reported to be at its lowest level since Russia in February last and it is now necessary to go even further back to November 2021 to find a lower price, Danish finance media Marketwire reports.

Lower exchange prices in Europe will benefit consumers in Denmark, an analyst said.

“The many consumers who use gas to heat their homes are certainly feeling the effects. But the rest of us can actually also feel it in the form of lower electricity prices,” Søren Kristensen, senior economist at Sydbank, told news wire Ritzau.

“It’s actually quite a big boost to the personal finances of some of those who have been hardest hit over the past year,” he said.

An unusually warm winter and resultant lower consumption of gas than usual can be credited for the falling price of fuel, according to Kristensen.

“Another factor is that we have been very good at keeping gas stocks high. So we actually have – very untraditionally for the end of December and start of January – seen that German gas stocks have increased,” he said.

Not all consumers will see the drop in the exchange price immediately transfer to their bills, however.

A transfer of the exchange price to that paid by the customer will depend on the type of deal they have with their electricity or gas provider.

“Many people will be seeing it already and a lot of the people who have variable electricity prices have noticed for some time that prices have fallen and fallen,” Kristensen said.

Although they are at their lowest level for over a year, gas prices remain eye-wateringly high compared to historic levels.

On January 4th, a megawatt-hour of energy cost 64.83 euros, more than triple the price at the beginning of 2021 according to Marketwire.

Nevertheless, Wednesday’s rate represented a 10.3 percent drop in price compared to Tuesday.

COST OF LIVING

Survey: Danes say inflation is taking a toll on their well-being and relationships

In a survey carried out by the Danish Consumer Council, almost one in four Danes surveyed answered that they have had difficulty sleeping within the past year due to rising prices.

Published: 31 December 2022 10:45 CET
Survey: Danes say inflation is taking a toll on their well-being and relationships

Furthermore, 10 percent stated that they have failed to visit friends and family in another part of the country, and one in five answered that the pressure on their financial situation had affected their close relationships.

Anja Philip of the Consumer Council is worried by the survey’s findings.

She believes Danish politicians should find measures to help those hardest hit by inflation.

“If we enter a negative spiral, where the mental health of more and more people is also affected, then we’ll get a cocktail which can be quite toxic for our society,” she says.

Rasmus Lund-Nielsen, the Moderates’ spokesperson for children and well-being, said he is concerned about the figures, especially when it comes to children who live in homes where the parents are arguing or otherwise have problems because of their finances.

“There is quite clear evidence for a connection between financial concerns and the quality you can provide in the upbringing of your children,” he said.

