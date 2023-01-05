Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish government says employers must pay wages on scrapped holiday

Should the government go through with plans to scrap a public holiday from 2024, employers will be expected to pay staff for the additional day of work, employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said on Thursday.

Published: 5 January 2023 17:20 CET
Danish government says employers must pay wages on scrapped holiday
Employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen says employers will foot the bill for wages should an annual public holiday be abolished. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Employers will bear sole responsibility for paying extra wages due as a result of the government scrapping a public holiday, the minister said.

“It will be a working day like all other days of the year and those wages will naturally be paid by the employer,” she said.

The new left-right coalition announced in its policy platform that it intends to scrap one of Denmark’s public holidays – most likely the late spring Great Prayer Day – from 2024, saying it would spend additional state revenue on defence.

READ ALSO: How can Denmark earn money by abolishing a public holiday?

“The number of public holidays we have in our country is decided politically. We are politically seeking one fewer. That should obviously be paid for in wages,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

Although defence is previously cited as the beneficiary of the proposal, the minister said other areas could also benefit.

“If we, for example, want to invest money in psychiatry, climate or the military, we also need to put pressure on things that put money in the coffers. Working on a public holiday is in this regard one of the things that can contribute to everything we want to do,” she said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish municipalities in dark over job centre replacements

Municipalities in Denmark say they don’t know how job centres, slated to be closed by the new government, will be replaced.

Published: 3 January 2023 11:40 CET
Danish municipalities in dark over job centre replacements

The government has announced the abolition of municipal job centres, tasked with ensuring people on unemployment benefits follow the requirements aimed at helping them get back on to the labour market.

But municipalities say they have so far not been informed as to how this work is to be done once job centres are closed. The local authorities want to retain responsibility for the area in its new form.

No specific plans have been set out according to Peter Rahbæk Juel, the leader of the labour market section of the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), who was speaking in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

According to government policy set out in last month’s coalition agreement, job centres are to be closed to enable savings of three billion kroner annually by 2030.

One objective of the closures is to give municipalities more freedom to decide how to operate employment initiatives and comply with welfare rules.

READ ALSO: 

“The aim of the initiatives must be for jobseekers to find work faster,” the government states in its policy agreement.

Juel said he was concerned that savings from the decision had been specified before a plan for what will replace job centres is announced.

“There is actually an expectation that we must save 40 percent on employment initiatives without knowing what the target actually is and how we will get there,” he told Berlingske.

As a result, focus could turn to making savings on services rather than improving them, he said.

However, Juel said KL was in support of giving municipalities more freedom over how they manage employment schemes locally.

KL wants a system under which municipalities would be rewarded for getting people into jobs, he said.

Under such a system, parliament and the government would not be able to intervene in municipalities with poor results, the model suggested by KL sets out. Instead, voters would be able to penalise local authorities in elections.

SHOW COMMENTS