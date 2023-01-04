Denmark’s DSB raises rail ticket prices by up to 10 percent

DSB, the state-owned Danish rail company, is to put prices up on January 15th due to inflation and high fuel costs, the company said in a statement.

Regulator the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) has permitted prices to be increased by an average of 4.9 percent. DSB has subsequently announced price changes on various ticket types.

“After several years with no adjustments to fares, this year’s changes will reflect increasing expenses, including on fuel,” DSB said in the statement.

The “Pendlerkort” or “Commuter Card” – a pass that gives unlimited bus, train and metro travel within specified zones for between one and two months – will see price rises of as much as 10 percent in some cases in the east of Denmark for cards covering less than 10 zones. Such cards are commonly used by people who commute to Copenhagen.

Pendlerkort prices for trips of over 10 zones will not change, however.

The price of rail journeys west of the Great Belt Bridge – taking in major cities Aarhus and Odense and all of Jutland and Funen – will increase by 3.9 percent on average.

Journeys paid for with the Rejsekort travel card in the region will cost around 7 percent more.

Commuter cards (Pendlerkort) will also increase in price by an average of 2.4 percent in western Denmark, and by 2.9 percent in areas covered by local operator Midttrafik, which includes Aarhus.

Zealand and nearby islands Lolland, Falster and Møn do not escape the price hikes, with journeys in this part of the country going up by an average of 4.9 percent on rail, bus and metro services alike.

Tickets for journeys across the Great Belt Bridge will cost 3.2 percent more on average, and 2.6 percent more with the Pendlerkort, DSB writes. The Orange ticket scheme, in which a limited number of low-price tickets are released for journeys across the country, will continue.

Some of the changes – those in areas covered by local operator DOT – were already announced late last year. These changes still apply.

One effect of the changes will be that paying for journeys with the Rejsekort will remain cheaper than buying tickets individually but the overall price difference will become smaller, DSB said.

