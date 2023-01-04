Read news from:
Denmark’s DSB raises rail ticket prices by up to 10 percent

National rail operator DSB is to raise fare prices from January 15th, the company said on Wednesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 14:13 CET
Fare prices for rail and bus travel in Denmark are about to increase. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

DSB, the state-owned Danish rail company, is to put prices up on January 15th due to inflation and high fuel costs, the company said in a statement.

Regulator the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) has permitted prices to be increased by an average of 4.9 percent. DSB has subsequently announced price changes on various ticket types.

“After several years with no adjustments to fares, this year’s changes will reflect increasing expenses, including on fuel,” DSB said in the statement.

The “Pendlerkort” or “Commuter Card” – a pass that gives unlimited bus, train and metro travel within specified zones for between one and two months – will see price rises of as much as 10 percent in some cases in the east of Denmark for cards covering less than 10 zones. Such cards are commonly used by people who commute to Copenhagen.

Pendlerkort prices for trips of over 10 zones will not change, however.

The price of rail journeys west of the Great Belt Bridge – taking in major cities Aarhus and Odense and all of Jutland and Funen – will increase by 3.9 percent on average.

Journeys paid for with the Rejsekort travel card in the region will cost around 7 percent more.

Commuter cards (Pendlerkort) will also increase in price by an average of 2.4 percent in western Denmark, and by 2.9 percent in areas covered by local operator Midttrafik, which includes Aarhus.

Zealand and nearby islands Lolland, Falster and Møn do not escape the price hikes, with journeys in this part of the country going up by an average of 4.9 percent on rail, bus and metro services alike.

Tickets for journeys across the Great Belt Bridge will cost 3.2 percent more on average, and 2.6 percent more with the Pendlerkort, DSB writes. The Orange ticket scheme, in which a limited number of low-price tickets are released for journeys across the country, will continue.

Some of the changes – those in areas covered by local operator DOT – were already announced late last year. These changes still apply.

One effect of the changes will be that paying for journeys with the Rejsekort will remain cheaper than buying tickets individually but the overall price difference will become smaller, DSB said.

Ferry services between Norway and Denmark cut back due to fuel prices 

Two of ferry company Fjordline’s boats will stop sailing between Stavanger, Bergen and Langesund in Norway and Hirtshals in Denmark between February and May. 

Published: 28 December 2022 10:06 CET
Some 36,000 passengers who had already booked tickets to travel on either the MS Stavangerfjord or the MS Bergensfjord services have had their trips cancelled.

Newspaper Bergens Tidende reports that the services will not run throughout the spring due to rising fuel costs.

The ferries currently run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has increased in price ten-fold, according to Fjordline CEO Brian Thorsted Hansen. 

The two ships being taken out of service will be converted to run-on marine gas oils (MGO), which have also increased in price- but not to the extent of liquefied natural gas. 

“Due to the energy crisis in Europe and very high gas prices, Fjord Line will rebuild its two ships which are currently powered by liquified natural gas (LNG). The conversion means that the ships will be able to switch between LNG and MGO as fuel, so that we ensure an economically sustainable operation also in the period until LNG prices normalise,” Fjordline writes on its website

Customers who had booked to travel on the services will be offered a refund, travel vouchers to be used with Fjordline, or the opportunity to be rebooked at a later date. 

MS Stavangerfjord sails Bergen-Stavanger-Hirtshals, MS Bergensfjord Hirtshals-Langesund. Neither of the routes will be operated between February 8th and May 25th. Fjordline has said that its Kristiansand-Hirtshals will run as normal from March 31st. 

Full service on all its routes to Denmark will not resume until June 17th, Fjordline writes on its website. 

