Public transport to cost more in large parts of Denmark

Transport operators that are part of the Din Offentlige Transport (DOT) group are to raise prices by an average of 4.9 percent from January 15th, DOT confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that services operated by DSB and Movia on the islands of Zealand, Lolland, Falster and Møn will all cost more, as will the Copenhagen Metro.

Increased costs for fuel and electricity are the main reason for the price increases, DOT said.

Short journeys paid for using the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort travel cards will see the sharpest price hikes.

Passengers who use a normal Rejsekort will see the cost of their journeys increase by an average of 8.6 percent, according to figures published by DOT. A three-zone journey will cost 9.3 percent more than current prices, meaning the current cost of such a journey will go up from 21.50 kroner to 23.50 kroner.

Some tickets will see a fall in price, however. Single tickets for journeys of two zones or more will become 6.3 percent cheaper. In practice, that means a ticket costing, for example, 36 kroner currently (this is the cost of a three-zone single ticket) will cost 30 kroner from January.

Single tickets for longer journeys will also fall in price. A 12-zone single ticket will cost 96 kroner, compared to 116 kroner today.

In the statement, DOT said it wants the Rejsekort to remain cheaper than buying tickets individually but wants to reduce the price difference overall.

“Just like everything else, the cost of delivering good public transport is also increasing steeply at the moment. This comes after several years where prices were kept constant, but it is now necessary to let them go up on average,” DOT head of the board Marlene Holmgaard Fris said in the statement.

“However, with the new prices it will be cheaper relatively to travel further with public transport and thereby mire attractive to leave the car at home and take public transport,” she said.

