Public transport to cost more in large parts of Denmark

People who use buses and trains in much of eastern Denmark, as well as the Copenhagen Metro, will pay more on average for their journeys from January next year.

Published: 15 November 2022 14:49 CET
Bus, train and Metro passengers in Copenhagen and elsewhere will pay more on average for their journeys in 2023. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Transport operators that are part of the Din Offentlige Transport (DOT) group are to raise prices by an average of 4.9 percent from January 15th, DOT confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that services operated by DSB and Movia on the islands of Zealand, Lolland, Falster and Møn will all cost more, as will the Copenhagen Metro.

Increased costs for fuel and electricity are the main reason for the price increases, DOT said.

Short journeys paid for using the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort travel cards will see the sharpest price hikes.

Passengers who use a normal Rejsekort will see the cost of their journeys increase by an average of 8.6 percent, according to figures published by DOT. A three-zone journey will cost 9.3 percent more than current prices, meaning the current cost of such a journey will go up from 21.50 kroner to 23.50 kroner.

Some tickets will see a fall in price, however. Single tickets for journeys of two zones or more will become 6.3 percent cheaper. In practice, that means a ticket costing, for example, 36 kroner currently (this is the cost of a three-zone single ticket) will cost 30 kroner from January.

Single tickets for longer journeys will also fall in price. A 12-zone single ticket will cost 96 kroner, compared to 116 kroner today.

In the statement, DOT said it wants the Rejsekort to remain cheaper than buying tickets individually but wants to reduce the price difference overall.

“Just like everything else, the cost of delivering good public transport is also increasing steeply at the moment. This comes after several years where prices were kept constant, but it is now necessary to let them go up on average,” DOT head of the board Marlene Holmgaard Fris said in the statement.

“However, with the new prices it will be cheaper relatively to travel further with public transport and thereby mire attractive to leave the car at home and take public transport,” she said.

Copenhagen Metro lines restored to normal service after breakdowns

Copenhagen Metro suffered two breakdowns across two lines on Monday, one during rush hour. There were no signs of outside interference, a Metro spokesperson said.

Published: 7 November 2022 15:50 CET
The Copenhagen Metro’s M3 and M4 lines were out of action for two separate spells on Monday morning as a result of a “technical breakdown”.

There is no evidence of outside interference, Metro Service head of communications Thor Wilkens said.

The Metro delays began at the busy commuting time of 8:30am and were initially resolved around 10:35am, but a second technical problem caused another stoppage, just before noon.

“All trains are stopped. This is due to technical problems. We recommend you find alternative transport,” the Metro said.

The website and app Rejseplanen can generally be used to find alternative bus and train routes in Copenhagen and other cities in the event of breakdowns.

The older M1 and M2 lines were not affected by the stoppages.

