No bank robberies happened in Denmark in 2022

For the first time in recorded history, Denmark went a full year without a bank robbery in 2022.

Published: 3 January 2023 12:23 CET
Police attend the aftermath of a bank robbery in Copenhagen in 2005. The number of bank robberies fell to zero in 2022. Photo: Bjarke Ørsted/Ritzau Scanpix

Not a single bank robbery was committed in Denmark last year. 

The national interest organisation for banks, Finans Danmark, released the positive crime statistic on Tuesday and trade union for the financial sector Finansforbundet was quick to praise it.

“It’s nothing less than fantastic. Because it’s a very extreme burden on staff every time it happens,” the union’s deputy chairperson Steen Lund Olsen said in a statement.

The number of bank robberies in Denmark has generally been low in recent years, with an average number under 10 each year since 2017.

Those numbers contrast to the rate of bank robberies at the turn of the century, when 221 bank robberies – almost 2 every 3 days – were committed in 2000.

One explanation for the trend is the move from banks away from having cash vaults on site. According to Finansforbundet, Denmark’s largest lender Danske Bank has just one vault in Copenhagen and one in Aarhus.

Several other factors can also be credited for the low number of bank robberies in recent years, said Michael Busk-Jepsen, director of digitisation at Finans Danmark.

“This is a coordinated effort that has taken place over many years, including camera surveillance, alarm systems, stronger cooperation with the police and limitation of cash holdings,” he said.

Some 12 industrial injury cases are currently ongoing related to PTSD from bank robberies between 2002 and 2018, according to the Finansforbundet union.

Although bank staff in Denmark did not suffer a robbery last year, they are still subjected to other hazards at work including threats and violence. These are increasingly in digital form.

“There are still staff – particularly in customer-facing roles – who receive abuse via email or telephone. Staff who are threatened in both virtual and physical meetings. That is unacceptable,” Olsen said.

Copenhagen police implement stop and search zones in wake of stabbings

After multiple stabbing incidents during the Christmas holiday period, the Copenhagen Police have decided to set up stop and search zones in parts of Nørrebro and in the Nordvest quarter in Copenhagen.

Published: 30 December 2022 13:03 CET
The stop and search zones (also known as “visitation zones”) will be in place from December 29th at 6pm up to, and including January 5th, 2023, at 6pm, the Copenhagen Police announced in a press release.

“Unfortunately, we have seen five stabbings in a relatively limited area since Christmas Eve and have also caught a number of people with knives in the same area.

“We can’t and won’t accept that, and we have therefore established a visitation zone until the Thursday after New Year,” police inspector Tommy Laursen explained in the press release.

The police inspector believes the zone will prevent more incidents.

The zone covers Peblinge Dossering – Sortedam Dossering – Fredensgade – Tagensvej – Haraldsgade – Lersø Parkallé – Tuborgvej – Bispebjergvej – Orgelbyggervej – Rådvadsvej – Utterslevvej – Hareskovvej – Borups Allé – Bispeengbuen – Ågade – Åboulevard – Peblinge Dossering.

Increased police presence

The police have previously announced that they will increase street presence due to the stabbings that have occurred in Copenhagen since Christmas Eve.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been six stabbings in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg. The police have previously announced that they are investigating the cases.

On Wednesday, the police said the Christmas Eve incident was unrelated to the other five stabbing cases.

However, it is still too early to tell whether some of the other five cases are related to each, according to the police.

The police also didn’t reveal whether they believe some of the cases may be related to gangs or organized crime.

