Thieves take advantage of holiday absences in Denmark

Christmas Day is traditionally the day during the holiday season when most burglaries are reported in Denmark. So far, that trend seems to hold true this year as well.

Published: 26 December 2022 12:46 CET
Christmas Day is usually the day with the most reported burglaries in Denmark during the winter holidays. Photo by Josh Harrison / Unsplash

Across the country, police recorded 78 burglaries on December 25th – the highest number this Christmas season but the lowest in years, the police told Ritzau on Monday morning.

The number is less than half compared to 2019, when 169 burglaries were registered, and far below the 227 burglaries reported on the same day in 2018.

The number of burglaries is also lower than in 2020 and 2021, when 79 and 89 homes were broken into by thieves on Christmas Day, respectively. However, those years are not a great benchmark, as many people celebrated Christmas at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The police emphasize that it is difficult to imagine that the number of robberies this Christmas will come close to the level of previous years.

The number of burglaries usually peaks on Christmas Day. It can vary from year to year, depending on when people return home from Christmas celebrations with friends and family.

Absences increase risk

However, as many people are working between Christmas and New Year this year, more people are probably taking a short holiday.

“There is a greater risk of burglary when you are not at home,” Christian Berthelsen at the National Police of Denmark said.

In addition, there are indications that it has become more difficult to be a burglar in Denmark these days.

“It is difficult to guess the reason for the decrease in burglaries. We believe people have become better at insuring themselves. There have been awareness campaigns over several years, and many people have become good at helping each other out.

“This applies, for example, to neighbours, who keep an eye on the residential areas and react to anything suspicious. And the police also focus on that,” he said.

Danish far right leader acquitted in retrial of EU fraud case

Morten Messerschmidt, the leader of the Danish People's Party (DF), has been acquitted following retrial in a high-profile fraud case.

Published: 21 December 2022 13:38 CET
Messerschmidt was acquitted in a ruling at the district court in Frederiksberg in the so-called “Meld” case, which revolves around document falsification and fraudulent use of EU funding dating back to the DF leader’s time in the European parliament.

A former assistant to Messerschmidt was also acquitted.

When he was an MEP in 2015, Messerschmidt served as chairman of Movement for a Europe of Liberties and Democracy (Meld), a group of Eurosceptic MEPs. 

Through Meld, and its linked fund Feld, he applied for funding of 98,325 Danish kroner to hold a conference for party members at the Color Hotel in Skagen.

The case revolved around whether a conference was actually held by the group.

The prosecution authority argued it could prove that the conference Messerschmidt had promised the EU was never held and that the money DF received was therefore obtained fraudulently.

“We find it considerably questionable to deem it proven that no such activity [a conference, ed.] was carried out,” senior judge Søren Hafstrøm said according to news wire Ritzau.

The case has become protracted over a number of years, during which Messerschmidt has risen to the DF leadership.

In August last year, he was initially found guilty in the case before the verdict was quashed and a retrial was ordered because a judge was found to be disqualifiable from the case.

The DF leader said he was “glad I can put this behind me” following Wednesday’s verdict.

READ ALSO: Explained: What are the fraud accusations against Morten Messerschmidt?

