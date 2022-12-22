Read news from:
Denmark’s gas stocks remain high after cold spell

The recent spell of sub-zero weather, during which Denmark was covered in snow for several days, has not left the country with depleted gas stocks compared to normal.

Published: 22 December 2022 15:00 CET
Denmark's gas storage levels still look healthy despite recent col weather. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s gas reserves are 89 percent full compared to 73 percent on the same date last year, news wire Ritzau writes based on a count made by ASGI+, which calculates gas stocks.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), which initially published the figure, said it was encouraged by the situation.

“Even though the cold days in December have increased gas consumption, these new numbers are very good news,” Troels Ranis of DI Energy said to Ritzau.

“This clearly shows that we still have relatively full stocks compared to last year and this is crucial for our supply security this winter,” he said.

Political and public efforts to ration consumption can be partly thanked for the still-high stocks, Ranis said.

“We mustn’t ease off because savings are still needed to secure our energy supply. The cheapest energy is the energy we don’t use, so it’s crucial that investments on energy efficiency increase,” he said.

Equivalent figures in Europe are gas storage levels of 83.5 percent compared to 57.9 percent last year.

Many European countries have introduced energy-saving measures out of concern over potential shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequent sanctions against Moscow.

Danish homes and businesses reluctant to use government’s energy loan scheme

Fewer people and businesses than expected have taken advantage of a government scheme which enables high energy bills to be postponed and repaid in instalments.

Published: 20 December 2022 11:53 CET
A scheme introduced by the previous government, intended to make it easier for households to manage high energy bills, has had a low level of uptake, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Up to 45 billion kroner in loans was expected to be issued under the scheme but only 85 million has so far been approved the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervstyrelsen) told the broadcaster.

Since From November 1st, households and businesses have been given the option of “freezing” their electricity, gas or district heating bill for 12 months at the price they paid for the same amount of electricity and gas in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This means energy bills exceeding 2021 prices can be paid at a delayed time and in instalments. The additional cost of the bill, not the entire bill, is eligible for delayed payment. 

“[The amount issued so far] is essentially nothing. As good as zero in fact. Based on this, we can say that the scheme hasn’t really got started,” Danske Bank senior analyst Las Olsen told TV2.

Of the limited numbers who have used the scheme, private homes make up a larger number than businesses according to the broadcaster.

An analysis by SMV Danmark, an interest organisation for small and medium businesses, found last month that very few of its members planned to use the arrangement.

Just 0.6 percent of members said they would take up the loan offer, with 97 percent rejecting it outright.

Businesses said they did not want to incur large debts and that they considered interest rates to be high, the analysis found. The interest rate on the loans is 4.4 percent.

An annual fee for the loans will also be applicable to businesses. The size of the fee will depend on the number of loans issued, with administration costs to be shared between participating businesses.

