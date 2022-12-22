Denmark’s gas stocks remain high after cold spell

Denmark’s gas reserves are 89 percent full compared to 73 percent on the same date last year, news wire Ritzau writes based on a count made by ASGI+, which calculates gas stocks.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), which initially published the figure, said it was encouraged by the situation.

“Even though the cold days in December have increased gas consumption, these new numbers are very good news,” Troels Ranis of DI Energy said to Ritzau.

“This clearly shows that we still have relatively full stocks compared to last year and this is crucial for our supply security this winter,” he said.

Political and public efforts to ration consumption can be partly thanked for the still-high stocks, Ranis said.

“We mustn’t ease off because savings are still needed to secure our energy supply. The cheapest energy is the energy we don’t use, so it’s crucial that investments on energy efficiency increase,” he said.

Equivalent figures in Europe are gas storage levels of 83.5 percent compared to 57.9 percent last year.

Many European countries have introduced energy-saving measures out of concern over potential shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequent sanctions against Moscow.

