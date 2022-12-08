Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Why many Danish households aren’t affected by high energy prices

Although many households in Denmark have been hit hard by high energy prices, some district heating areas have so far avoided effects of the crisis.

Published: 8 December 2022 16:39 CET
Why many Danish households aren’t affected by high energy prices
The Greve Fjernvarmecentral district heating plant in October 2022. Denmark's district heating system has enabled some of the population to avoid high heating bills caused by the ongoing energy crisis. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

While many Danish households suffer sky-high energy prices, some— up to one million district heating customers – have been largely spared, broadcaster DR reports.  

The effect is differences between the highest and lowest heating bills that are so extreme that “I don’t think we’ve ever seen such large differences,” Aalborg University professor in energy planning Henrik Lund told DR.

People whose homes are heated by district heating systems – primarily in the four largest cities of Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg – are most likely to have avoided the skyrocketing energy costs, according to the report.

The district heating schemes in question come from companies which produce heating from waste, DR writes. 

Although the price of natural gas, electricity, wood chips and coal has spiked, power plants still receive money for receiving refuse which they can use to produce district heating.

READ ALSO:

Because waste is a common production source around 23.4 percent of district heating is made from it, according to industry interest organisation Dansk Fjernvarme figures, reported by DR. That means around a million households can benefit.

As a result, many customers have seen stable or even cheaper bills during the ongoing energy crisis.

“Every time we produce electricity and heating from refuse, we save money, and that gives cheaper electricity and heating to customers,” Lund said.

Power plants “get money for burning refuse, whereas a gas-fuelled power plant must pay a lot of money for its gas at the moment,” he said.

Currently, 1.8 million households (around two out of three in Denmark or 3.7 million people) receive district heating.

District heating can be produced from range of sources including refuse, wood chips, straw, wind, solar heating, geothermal energy, natural gas, oil, coal, and excess heat from industry.

The district heat programmes are governed by a ‘break-even principle,’ meaning the companies managing them aren’t allowed to make a profit. This means that customers can even see prices go down if production allows the producers to sell energy elsewhere, because this increases revenue which cannot be profited from.

“We own district heating companies together in Denmark and the sales from electricity production therefore go to customers in the form of cheaper heating,” the director of Dansk Fjernvarme, Kim Mortensen, told DR.

However, since district heating can use such a wide array of energy sources, the difference between energy bills from two district heating programmes can vary wildly.

A government plan aims to roll out district heating to hundreds of thousands more households by 2028, though experts have said the timeline is unrealistically ambitious. 

READ MORE: Denmark announces major plan to expand district heating 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Danish prices could leave ‘thousands’ of homeowners unable to pay bills

An analysis by an organisation representing Danish banks has concluded that the effects of inflation and high energy prices could leave thousands of people in Denmark struggling to pay bills in 2023.

Published: 5 December 2022 16:17 CET
Danish prices could leave 'thousands' of homeowners unable to pay bills

Increasing interest rates are a third factor that could makes bills harder to pay for many households next year, according to the analysis by banks’ interest organisation Finans Danmark, reported by broadcaster TV2.

Higher monthly overheads are set to continue in the foreseeable future, according to the analysis, in which Finans Danmark calculated expected disposable incomes for people living in Denmark in 2023.

According to the organisation, two in three families who own their own homes face extra costs of between 1,500 and 5,000 kroner per month.

Families with expensive heating systems – such as those in homes heated by individual gas heaters – could face paying between 2,500 and 6,000 kroner more each month.

READ ALSO: Danish Energy Agency advises homes with gas heating to conserve

Families most vulnerable to high energy bills and interest rates on their loans could pay as much as 4,500 to 9,500 kroner more per month. Around 120,000 families fit with this description, according to Finans Danmark.

“We are concerned. I don’t ever recall previously seeing a change to an outside circumstance, such as gas prices, which has eaten up so much money from Danish households,” the organisation’s CEO Ulrik Nødgaard told TV2.

Analysts have recently predicted that economic conditions will result in a higher number of people being out of work in Denmark next year.

“It’s obvious that when people are spending money on interest and gas that there is less money for other things, and demand in society will therefore fall, and subsequently something will happen to employment,” Nødgaard said.

Many families in Denmark will be able to cope with increased costs, however, he also said. That is because households will be able to fall back on savings in some cases.

The Finans Danmark CEO also told TV2 that there is a “need to consider targeted solutions in relation to helping the weakest,” in reference to the impact of high costs on people with the lowest incomes.

Banks are ready to help customers who are struggling, he said.

“We would basically like to help people through this. Banks have already reached out to their customers and said: ‘If you think things are looking difficult, pick up the phone and contact us, and we’ll find solutions,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS