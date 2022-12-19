For members
CHRISTMAS
How do Danes celebrate on Christmas Eve?
Christmas is celebrated on December 24th in Denmark, with present exchanging happening late in the day. Here's all you need to know about a Danish Christmas.
Published: 19 December 2022 14:51 CET
Presents under a Christmas Tree, ready to be opened the evening of the 24th December. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH TRADITIONS
Denmark’s new government slammed over plan to scrap public holiday
Plans by the new Danish government to scrap the Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) public holiday have received criticism from opposition political parties and priests.
Published: 15 December 2022 14:39 CET
