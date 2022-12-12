Read news from:
Scandinavian airline SAS increases departures to Shanghai

The number of direct flights between Scandinavia and Chinese city Shanghai is to increase from this week with SAS announcing a second weekly departure from Copenhagen.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:50 CET
SAS is to double the number of weekly services between Copenhagen and Shanghai. File photo: LEIF R JANSSON / SCANPIX SWEDEN / AFP

Starting December 16th, SAS will offer an additional weekly flight between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

The additional weekly flight will depart for the first time on the 16th of December.

From January 6th 2023, SAS will fly from Copenhagen to Shanghai every Tuesday and Friday and from Shanghai to Copenhagen every Thursday and Sunday, throughout the winter season.

The” flights are conveniently timed with late evening departures from Copenhagen and early morning arrivals back in Copenhagen to ensure full connectivity for passengers and air cargo with the SAS network,” the airline said in the press statement.

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being resumed on a one flight per-week schedule. Its route was diverted in March this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The diversion increased the time of the flight from 9 hours and 33 minutes to just over 11 hours, with the new route over Kazakhstan avoiding Russian airspace.

SAS operates the Shanghai route with the Airbus A350.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Last flight to depart from Danish airport as airline’s deal expires

The last flight from Midtjyllands (formerly Karup) Airport in central Jutland, operated by Danish Air Transport (DAT), was scheduled to depart on Friday.

Published: 9 December 2022 11:06 CET
The airline – the only one which flies out of the airport – will cease its Karup-Copenhagen service after its contract with Midtjyllands Airport expired.

The service will be discontinued because DAT no longer sees the route as economically viable due to low passenger numbers and high fuel prices.

Because the route was the only service at the airport, its cancellation means that most of the airport’s staff will lose their jobs.

Midtjyllands Airport recently said it was in talks with a new operator which it hopes will take over the Karup-Copenhagen route.

Should a new operator not be found, the airport’s future appears unclear.

Interest organisation for the Danish aviation industry Dansk Luftfart said it regretted the news.

“We think it’s very sad that an airport which has existed for so many years cannot maintain operations. We hope the chance of resuming activity will appear at a later date,” spokesperson Per Henriksen said.

Karup Airport is co-owned by nine municipalities in central and western Jutland, including Viborg.

Viborg’s mayor Ulrik Wilbek, who is also the airport’s chairman, recently said he could not comment on long term plans for the airport without a new operator.

Eight of the nine co-owning municipalities want the government to subsidise the airport to keep it running, according to local media TV Midtvest.

The last scheduled flight activity is an arrival from Copenhagen at 8:55pm on Friday, according to the airport’s website.

