Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Scandinavian airline SAS changes Asia services due to Russia flight ban

Scandinavian airline SAS has suspended its route from Copenhagen to Japanese capital Tokyo and rerouted its service to Chinese city Shanghai due to the ban on EU aircraft from Russian airspace.

Published: 2 March 2022 11:38 CET
SAS aircraft on the tarmac at CPH airport
SAS has suspended its direct route between Copenhagen and Tokyo. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Tokyo is to be suspended until May 1st, Danish aviation media Check-in reports.

The 8,730-kilometre route, which normally takes 10 hours and 25 minutes, cannot viably be diverted around Russian airspace, the airline has decided.

SAS is to continue its Copenhagen-Shanghai service, meanwhile, although this flight will be diverted.

The 9 hour, 33 minute flight time for the journey will be longer due to the route being extended to avoid Russian airspace.

“We have decided to reroute the flight to Shanghai and fly south around Russia, which means a longer flight time,” SAS head of media relations Alexandra Lindgren told Check-in.

The new route will go over Kazakhstan and take just over 11 hours, the media writes.

The Central Asian country’s aviation authority has reported a three-fold increase in the number of flights over its western airspace in recent days, to 450 flights.

The EU, UK, Canada and United States have all banned Russian aircraft from entering their airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has reciprocated the ban against 36 countries and territories including the entire EU.

READ ALSO: What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Denmark?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Denmark?

Denmark has banned Russian aircraft from entering its airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has reciprocated the ban against Denmark and a long list of other countries.

Published: 1 March 2022 14:46 CET
What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Denmark?

Denmark closed its airspace off to Russian aircraft in response to the latter country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in a decision confirmed by Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Sunday.

For Danes and residents of Denmark, that could cause difficulties travelling to and from Russia, given that Russia on Monday reciprocated European countries’ flight bans by blocking aircraft from 36 countries, including Denmark and the entire EU as well as the UK, from entering its airspace.

The Russian decision came after the EU – not just Denmark – had forbidden Russian planes from using its airspace.

Aircraft from the following countries and territories are now banned from entering Russia:

Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark (including Greenland and Faroe Islands), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Jersey, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden.

The bans make travelling between the two countries by air impossible without rerouting through a third country which is unaffected by the decisions.

This means that longer routes will be required for travel from Denmark to some international destinations, particularly in East Asia.

Other routes from northern Europe most likely to be affected are those to the Middle East, India, Thailand and Australia.

“(Airlines) might need extra fuel or maybe won’t be able to operate the service without a stopover,” Paul Hulme Harrison, deputy chair with the Danish Engineers’ Association’s (Ingeniørforeningen) aviation society, told news wire Ritzau.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) said that it expects the closure of Russian airspace to result in cancellations on direct routes between the EU and countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

“That means that passengers from Europe will have to take a significantly longer reroute with more stops if they are going to the Far East, for example,” Jesper Kronborg, director of the organisation’s transport sector, told Ritzau in a written comment.

READ ALSO: Danish shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

SHOW COMMENTS