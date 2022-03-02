Scandinavian airline SAS changes Asia services due to Russia flight ban

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Tokyo is to be suspended until May 1st, Danish aviation media Check-in reports.

The 8,730-kilometre route, which normally takes 10 hours and 25 minutes, cannot viably be diverted around Russian airspace, the airline has decided.

SAS is to continue its Copenhagen-Shanghai service, meanwhile, although this flight will be diverted.

The 9 hour, 33 minute flight time for the journey will be longer due to the route being extended to avoid Russian airspace.

“We have decided to reroute the flight to Shanghai and fly south around Russia, which means a longer flight time,” SAS head of media relations Alexandra Lindgren told Check-in.

The new route will go over Kazakhstan and take just over 11 hours, the media writes.

The Central Asian country’s aviation authority has reported a three-fold increase in the number of flights over its western airspace in recent days, to 450 flights.

The EU, UK, Canada and United States have all banned Russian aircraft from entering their airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has reciprocated the ban against 36 countries and territories including the entire EU.

