For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Falling unemployment, the Danish government refusing to accept debt payments from citizens, and plans for a fully swimmable Copenhagen harbour are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 2 December 2022 08:29 CET
Copenhagen's Strøget, or 'the Walking Street,' is decked out in its Christmas best with lights switched on 3-9pm. (Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix)
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A possible 'second wave' of Ukrainian refugees, the Moderates downplaying the importance of joining government, and big savings from heat adjustments are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 1 December 2022 08:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments