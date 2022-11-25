For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A Danish school evacuated due to a sickening smell, Nigeria prosecuting Danish soldiers in piracy case, and a ringing endorsement for fourth Covid-19 jabs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 25 November 2022 08:29 CET
While you'll need to go to a pharmacy or your general practitioner to get a second Covid booster, recent analyses prove it's worth it -- people with two boosters are 75 percent less likely to be hospitalised than people who received only one. (File Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix)
