Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Increasing 'coercion' at Danish child psychiatry centres, a big bust on illegal e-cigarette vendors, and why you shouldn't crank the radiator despite falling prices are among the top stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 22 November 2022 08:25 CET
Danish authorities are cracking down on e-cigarette vendors selling illegal products thought to target minors. File photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
