Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Increasing 'coercion' at Danish child psychiatry centres, a big bust on illegal e-cigarette vendors, and why you shouldn't crank the radiator despite falling prices are among the top stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 22 November 2022 08:25 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish authorities are cracking down on e-cigarette vendors selling illegal products thought to target minors. File photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Only by saving energy can Danish consumers avoid high prices this winter 

While the price of electricity has fallen back to earth from its recent sky-high levels, it’s important that Danish consumers don’t return their usage habits to normal too, energy experts tell broadcaster TV2

Right now, the Danish gas reserves that serve as an emergency backup are full, while issues at European power plants that exacerbated the crisis have been largely resolved. 

“We have been able to keep prices down because we have stood together and been good at saving. If we go back to normal, we could be in a situation again where we will lack gas, coal or electricity,” says Jim Vilsson, senior economist at Energinet, an energy company owned by the Danish state. “We will have to think about what we use our electricity and gas for.” 

READ MORE: Danes change habits to cut energy use at home by over 12 percent 

Restraints, force-feeding and forced medication: coercion on the rise at Danish psychiatric hospitals for children and adolescents 

More than one in five children who receive inpatient psychiatric treatment in Denmark experience some form of coercion, a report from the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) indicates. 

The current figure — 21.1 percent — is up from 15.3 percent in 2015, and the Health Authority describes the upward trend as “very worrying.”  

Jane Alrø Sørensen of the Better Psychiatry association (Bedre Psykiatrisays an increase in force-feeding, the use of restraints, and other forms of coercion are symptomatic of insufficient staffing — it simply takes less time to force a child to do something than to persuade them.

“We know that one of the most effective things in reducing coercion is time for patients,” she says. “And that there is time to work in a motivating way, with patience, with empathy, so that you can see how to motivate treatment and avoid children becoming uncomfortable. 

READ MORE: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health 

Agency busts illegal e-cig dealers, charges millions in fines 

The Danish Patient Safety Authority has reported 56 dealers of illegal disposable e-cigarettes to the police, in addition to levying 36 million kroner in fines, a press release from the agency says. 

The dealers — a mixture of website operators, physical stores, kiosks, and social media sellers — are accused of selling nicotine products targeted at minors. The illegal disposable e-cigarettes are often imported from the US and come in sweet, fruity flavours that make them more palatable to young people, the agency says. 

As part of the operation, the DPSA shut down 280 profiles on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook peddling the illegal e-cigs. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Icy road conditions, flight cancellations due to a new strike, and a glimmer of hope for Fredericksen's 'broad government' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:13 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Snowy Monday morning ahead of a milder week 

Much of the country has woken up to a snowy tableau that may disrupt your morning commute. But it’s not to last, according to forecasts by the Danish Meteorological Institute. 

Be mindful of icy roads and be prepared for delays due to possible bus outages and salt trucks struggling to keep up, the DMI says. 

Keep an eye out for additional snow or sleet in the morning, but by the afternoon showers are expected to dissipate enough that some areas could see some sun.  

The DMI anticipates temperatures to warm from about 0-4 degrees on Monday to 5-10 degrees by Friday. 

READ ALSO: When is it legal to walk on frozen lakes in Denmark? 

Frederiksen’s vision for broad government increasingly possible, though talks lag 

Former (and likely future) prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s hopes for a coalition government involving both red and blue bloc parties seem like less of a pipe dream after statements from two party leaders. 

On Saturday, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen — chairman of the Liberal Party (Venstre) — reversed course on his pre-election statements and indicated he’d be open to joining a broad government. Christine Cordsen, political correspondent at broadcaster DR, says the seismic shift in position is a result of a poor election showing for the blue bloc in general. 

“Blue bloc is actually disintegrating. Some believe that it no longer exists at all,” Cordsen said. “In that situation, it might make sense for the Liberals to enter into a government collaboration with the Social Democrats instead of trying to build on a blue bloc that doesn’t really exist.” 

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the centrist Moderate party, announced Thursday that the Liberals and Social Democrats could form an “excellent basis” for a new government. 

Other parties report frustrations with the length of negotiations and say substantive issues have yet to be discussed. “I am fully aware that a few days have passed since the election was held,” Frederiksen said. “This is the first time in living memory that a broad government has been seriously negotiated. That’s why it will take time.” 

READ MORE: Danish government: Rasmussen backs coalition with traditional rivals

Finnair strike affects CPH 

A cabin crew strike at Finnair has resulted in the cancelation of around 100 flights on Sunday and Monday, according to Swedish news agency TT. 

Several flights departing and arriving in Copenhagen are affected, newswire Ritzau reports. 

SHOW COMMENTS