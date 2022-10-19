Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Danes change habits to cut energy use at home by over 12 percent

People living in Denmark reduced their electricity consumption by 12.2 percent in September compared to a year earlier.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Switching off unused freezers is one of a number of methods by which Danes may have cut their electricity consumption. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Private energy consumption figures from state company Energinet, reported by newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad, show that 12.2 percent less electricity was used last month compared to September 2021.

Additionally, the total energy consumption by private homes was just under 9 percent lower in the first 8 months of this year compared to 2021.

“Danes are saving electricity especially at the times of day when it is most expensive,” Jesper Kronborg Jensen, senior business developer with Energinet, told Kristeligt Dagblad.

Consumption has primarily fallen during daytime hours and less so during the night.

Energinet only measures production and consumption and cannot therefore give precise reasons for the change in consumption habits.

But the drop-off is likely because Danes have begun using high-power appliances like dishwashers and washing machines at night, when the cost of electricity is lower, Jensen said. Charging of electric vehicles follow the same pattern, he said.

“Consumption in the private sector has fallen, but mostly in the daytime. It has not fallen significantly at night. And that is probably because Danes are washing clothes and charging their electric cars at the times of day when electricity is cheapest,” he said.

“In my time at Energinet we have not seen the curve of consumption swing as much as it is doing now. It’s an interesting trend,” he said.

Many people in Denmark have sought to reduce their electricity consumption to offset increasing prices of energy and heating, which are expected to persist this winter.

An expert from Aalborg University pointed to other areas in which savings may have been made in comments to Kristeligt Dagblad.

“I also think that some people have looked around and looked at whether they have redundant appliances that are eating up power. For example, an extra chest freezer,” Kirsten Gram-Hanssen, professor at the university’s Department of the Built Environment, said.

But she noted that energy saving is less straightforward for some households than others.

Families with small children might find it “impossible to wash clothes at night and hang it up in the morning, because they have to be out of the door,” she noted.

“There are some people who have a better understanding of the electricity market than others. It makes a difference if you can navigate it,” she said.

ENERGY

Denmark’s gas stocks at full capacity as price drops

A drop in the price of gas is related to high current stocks in Denmark and other parts of Europe.

Published: 19 October 2022 11:14 CEST
Denmark’s gas stocks are currently at capacity, national company Energinet and interest organisation Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau.

High storage levels in Europe are related to current low spot prices, but the stores alone are not enough to see Denmark through the entire winter.

The spot price of a commodity is the price at which it is traded for immediate delivery.

“Right now, the Danish gas stores are full to the brim with gas,” Green Power Denmark senior consultant Kristian Rune Poulsen told Ritzau.

“This means we are well stocked when we go into the winter. We can simply not get any more gas into storage than we have at the moment,” he said.

That means there are currently enough supplies to last Denmark two to three months according to the analyst.

As such, Denmark still needs to produce biogas and import some gas to have enough for the winter months.

European data shows comparable situations in bigger EU countries like Germany and France, and the spot price of gas is now at its lowest level for the last year.

Western Europe countries maximised gas storage during the summer to guard against a cold winter and high demand.

But milder current weather, strong winds giving high turbine electricity production and high levels of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to Europe means the stored gas could last longer than previously expected.

Poulsen told Ritzau that Europe is still receiving large quantities of gas and that he did not think a gas shortage this winter was likely.

Other countries in Europe have similarly full stocks, pushing down the spot price.

“That the Danish – and actually, many other European gas storages – are full or almost full has made the spot price of gas dive quite considerably,” he said.

“The price of gas for delivery here and now is at the lowest level we have seen for over a year,” he said.

Denmark’s two gas storage facilities are operated by Gas Storage Denmark, which is owned by state company Energinet.

