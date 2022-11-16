Read news from:
Have talks to form new Danish government gone quiet?

After Denmark’s caretaker government last week said talks to form a new administration after the election were likely to last until the end of November, updates from the negotiations have been relatively few.

Published: 16 November 2022 16:58 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen prior to the latest round of negotiations to form a new government. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Negotiations to form a new government in Denmark after the November 1st election are currently “very quiet”, Moderate party leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen told news wire Ritzau on Wednesday.

The talks are being led by acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen after the ‘red bloc’ of left wing parties won a slim majority in the vote.

Like Rasmussen, Frederiksen has said she would prefer a coalition government including both centre-left and centre-right parties.

Talks are expected to last until the last week of November, the government said last week.

Speculation in recent days has suggested an agreement may be forthcoming between Frederiksen’s Social Democrats and the Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest party on the right and traditional rival of the Social Democrats.

Updates from the negotiations have been scarce “partly because everyone is awaiting a signal from the Liberals as to whether the Liberals have licked their wounds enough to be ready to take responsibility, or not,” Rasmussen told Ritzau.

The Liberal party, led by Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, endured a difficult election, losing 10 percent of its vote share and 20 seats from the 2019 election, leaving it with 23 seats. However, it remains the second-largest party in parliament.

Rasmussen also called it “natural” that a government is yet to be formed, more than two weeks after the election.

“I think all of this should be seen in light of some parties not having yet signalled whether they want this,” he said in reference to a coalition across the centre.

The Liberals rejected such a coalition during the election campaign, saying they wanted a more conventional ‘blue bloc’ or conservative government.

But Ellemann-Jensen appears to be coming under pressure from his own party and other conservative parties to reconfirm his position.

That comes after suggestions he could be willing to work with Frederiksen after previously saying he “didn’t trust” the incumbent PM as a result of the 2020 ‘mink scandal’ for which her government was strongly criticised and received official rebukes.

On election night, leading Liberal MP Søren Gade said that partnership with the Social Democrats should not be “automatically” ruled out.

Gade has subsequently been voted in as the new speaker of parliament with Social Democratic support.

Rasmussen said he backs Frederiksen’s intention to work with a candidate “from another place in the political landscape”, calling it “certainly positive”.

Currently, 11 of the 12 parliamentary parties remain involved in the talks. Only the national conservative Denmark Democrats have so far withdrawn.

After ten years, dispute over illegal hand railings on Fur island nears its end

A ten-year dispute over a hand railing on a lookout post on Fur, a Danish island in the Limfjord, may finally be resolved.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:55 CET
Updates to the Museum Act, which Acting Culture Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen implemented this summer, could end the dispute on the hand railing, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The change in the law came into force at the end of the summer. Thus, it seems that the railing, which a group of pensioners put up, can remain standing.

Until now, no railings have been allowed on tumuli such as this.

According to Jyllands-Posten, the argument for the ban was “to protect historical monuments from destruction”.

A ten-year-long dispute

Ten years ago, during an inspection, the Danish Cultural Heritage Agency discovered that a railing had been installed at the stairs to the Bette Jens Hyw lookout post.

From there, people usually enjoy a view of Mors, Thy, and Himmerland. The railing was removed after the inspection.

A group of residents then began to put up new railings in protest against the ban on railings. Every time, the agency and Skive Municipality acted, removing new hand railings.

Halsboe-Jørgensen is not the first minister to have visited the disputed site.

In 2019, then Minister of Culture Mette Bock also visited Fur. She refused to lift the handrail ban at the time, saying that if she were to give permission to Fur, she would also have to give permission to such actions everywhere else.

However, the residents continued to put up railings.

“We have been dealing with it for a few years now and put up five railings,” Anton Simonsen told Jyllands-Posten.

He has lived on Fur since 1964. Now, however, his year-long battle for the railing may soon be over, as this week, Skive Municipality decided to send out an application for dispensation from the railing ban.

