For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Children receiving deportation letters from the government, 'dark ships' seen on satellite images before NordSteam explosions, and 70,000 trout at large are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:24 CET
Two 'dark ships' were spotted in the area of the NordStream pipeline leaks in the days just before the suspected sabotage. Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments