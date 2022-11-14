Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Refugee children receive letters from government telling them to ‘leave Denmark,’ threatening ‘force’

A new documentary from broadcaster DR reveals that the Danish government sends frightening letters to children under 15 as their families’ refugee applications are being processed.

Ghazal Sbinati, a 12-year-old featured in the documentary, is Syrian by birth but has spent eight years living and studying in Denmark. Sbinati received a letter, addressed to her by name, from the Danish Immigration Service telling her “if you do not leave voluntarily, you can be forcibly sent to Syria.”

Immigration Services tells DR it’s standard practice to communicate with every member of a family during application processing — for children under the age of 15, these communications are sent by mail and addressed with their name.

The Danish Refugee Council has objected to this policy, and the Danish Immigration Service says they’re “currently considering” the practice.

Despite the letter she received, Sbinati and her family received a two-year extension to their residence permit.

‘Dark ships’ spotted on satellite imagery just before NordStream explosions

On September 26th, bubbling seas off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm alerted officials to major gas leaks from the Russian owned and operated NordSteam 1 and 2 pipelines. Now, satellite imagery from the days before the leaks provides clues to what might have happened.

An article from technology magazine WIRED details an investigation by SpaceKnow, a satellite data monitoring firm that claims to have spotted two ‘dark ships’ traveling near the leak sites with their identification beacons switched off in the days just before the suspected sabotage.

The team has reported its findings to NATO, and officials there have confirmed to WIRED that satellite imagery “can prove useful for its investigations.”

Tens of thousands of fish escape into Danish waters

In a scene reminiscent of Finding Nemo, an off-course ship in Denmark’s Great Belt accidentally freed as many as 70,000 rainbow trout from a breeding facility, TV2 reports.

Over Friday night or in the wee hours of Saturday morning, a fishing vessel rammed into a 120-metre floating ring, tearing nets below containing the trout. The ship remains trapped in the ring, while the fish remain at large.

They are described as “healthy and strong” with a weight of three to four kilos each and were set to be slaughtered just before Christmas. Held og lykke (good luck) to them.