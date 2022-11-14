Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Children receiving deportation letters from the government, 'dark ships' seen on satellite images before NordSteam explosions, and 70,000 trout at large are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:24 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Two 'dark ships' were spotted in the area of the NordStream pipeline leaks in the days just before the suspected sabotage. Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Refugee children receive letters from government telling them to ‘leave Denmark,’ threatening ‘force’ 

A new documentary from broadcaster DR reveals that the Danish government sends frightening letters to children under 15 as their families’ refugee applications are being processed. 

Ghazal Sbinati, a 12-year-old featured in the documentary, is Syrian by birth but has spent eight years living and studying in Denmark. Sbinati received a letter, addressed to her by name, from the Danish Immigration Service telling her “if you do not leave voluntarily, you can be forcibly sent to Syria.”

Immigration Services tells DR it’s standard practice to communicate with every member of a family during application processing — for children under the age of 15, these communications are sent by mail and addressed with their name. 

The Danish Refugee Council has objected to this policy, and the Danish Immigration Service says they’re “currently considering” the practice.

Despite the letter she received, Sbinati and her family received a two-year extension to their residence permit. 

READ MORE: Denmark reverses residence decisions for hundreds of Syrian refugees 

‘Dark ships’ spotted on satellite imagery just before NordStream explosions 

On September 26th, bubbling seas off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm alerted officials to major gas leaks from the Russian owned and operated NordSteam 1 and 2 pipelines. Now, satellite imagery from the days before the leaks provides clues to what might have happened. 

An article from technology magazine WIRED details an investigation by SpaceKnow, a satellite data monitoring firm that claims to have spotted two ‘dark ships’ traveling near the leak sites with their identification beacons switched off in the days just before the suspected sabotage. 

The team has reported its findings to NATO, and officials there have confirmed to WIRED that satellite imagery “can prove useful for its investigations.”  

READ MORE: Russian NordStream operatives to investigate damage in Danish waters

Tens of thousands of fish escape into Danish waters 

In a scene reminiscent of Finding Nemo, an off-course ship in Denmark’s Great Belt accidentally freed as many as 70,000 rainbow trout from a breeding facility, TV2 reports

Over Friday night or in the wee hours of Saturday morning, a fishing vessel rammed into a 120-metre floating ring, tearing nets below containing the trout. The ship remains trapped in the ring, while the fish remain at large. 

They are described as “healthy and strong” with a weight of three to four kilos each and were set to be slaughtered just before Christmas. Held og lykke (good luck) to them. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Flu shots for kids, waiting times for MitID assistance and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:46 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

How to get kids vaccinated for flu in Denmark 

Starting next week, vaccination centres will be available to give flu shots to kids between the ages of two and six. That’s expected to make vaccinations easier on parents, since flu shots were previously only available through a limited number of general practitioners — meaning parents often had to call several doctors before making an appointment. 

To date, less than ten percent of eligible kids have been vaccinated for the flu since it became available October 1st, far below health officials’ target of 75 percent, according to broadcaster DR. 

Risk assessment: ‘continued increase’ in RSV cases in Denmark

RSV, or ‘respiratory syncytial virus,’ generally causes the symptoms of a mild cold. It can, however, be dangerous for very small children, particularly babies under six months of age, who may need to be hospitalised. 

The latest risk assessment from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, shows a ‘continued increase’ in cases of RSV over the last several weeks. 

The SSI’s report says RSV will likely continue circulating among children under 6 months in the coming weeks, but that lower case counts than the recent highs are expected. 

The agency rates the risk of the current outbreak as ‘high’ for babies under six months, ‘moderate-high’ for children under 24 months, and ‘low’ for everyone over two years old. 

Struggling with MitID? Good luck 

After Denmark’s old identity verification service NemID was shut down for use with banks, online shopping, and some social services on November 1st, the transition to MitID hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing. 

The wait time for assistance with MitID through citizen service has climbed to 16 days, newspaper Politiken reports. The National Association of Municipalities says the increased wait times are due to increased demand, as well as the fact that many employees have been handling elements of the election process. 

READ MORE: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID 

Field’s shooter was turned away for psychiatric treatment 

The suspect in the shooting at Field’s was refused psychiatric treatment, a member of the task force investigating how Denmark’s mental health infrastructure handled his case told Politiken in an interview. 

Broadcaster TV2 and Frihedsbrevet report that the 22-year-old was rejected from a programme called Opus, designed to treat young people with early-onset psychosis and schizophrenia, because he had already shown symptoms of psychosis during a prior hospitalisation. 

READ MORE: Danish task force concludes no single reason for Field’s shooting 

SHOW COMMENTS