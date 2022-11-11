Read news from:
NORD STREAM

Nord Stream to inspect pipeline damage in Danish zone

Danish authorities said Friday they had given Russian-owned company Nord Stream authorisation to inspect damage at its Baltic Sea pipelines in Denmark's economic zone, after a suspected act of sabotage in September.

Published: 11 November 2022 15:51 CET
Nord Stream headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

“Nord Stream AG has been authorised to carry out a marine study in an area located in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone”, the Danish Geodata Agency told AFP.

It said the permit was given on November 1st to the pipeline operator — which is majority owned by Russia’s Gazprom.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden’s.

Preliminary inspections have reinforced suspicions of sabotage, according to investigators.

At the end of October, Nord Stream sent a Russian-flagged civilian vessel to inspect the damage in the Swedish zone.

Sweden and Denmark cannot block anyone from carrying out their own inspections in international waters.

But the two countries, which have launched their own investigations into the incident, have refused to give Russia access to their probes.

“We want to get to the bottom of things, and we will do so with our allies,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in September.

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although they were not in operation when the leaks occurred, they both still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.

Washington and Moscow have both denied any involvement and each has pointed the finger at the other.

ENERGY

Denmark reduces alert level for energy facilities

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) has asked national infrastructure operator Energinet to reduce its threat alert level from orange to yellow.

Published: 31 October 2022 15:15 CET
The change in alert level is based on an “overall impression of the threat situation”, the Energy Agency said in a statement.

Energinet is responsible for the overall operation of Denmark’s electricity and gas supply system.

At the end of September, the Energy Agency requested a higher alert level following explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines near Danish island Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

Orange, the second-highest level, means that companies in the sector are to be alert to security at their facilities.

The higher alert level means that “the physical security of vital buildings and installations is checked,” Danish Energy Agency director Kristoffer Böttzauw told news wire Ritzau last month.

“You make sure that fences are intact, that security cameras are working and that there are regular patrols. And you limit access as much as possible,” he said.

At yellow level, “extraordinary contingencies” are reduced, but alert is still raised meaning increased surveillance is still in place.

The threat level rating by the energy authority is based on a range of parameters including assessments issued by national intelligence agency FE.

