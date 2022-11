DSB: don’t trust train schedules on signs, Rejseplanen

A “data error” has caused DSB’s schedule to be unreliable, according to a statement from the company.

Copenhagen’s S-trains are running normally, despite some stops being missing from the electronic schedule displays at stations and on Rejseplanen, DSB’s trip planning app. Any true schedule changes will be announced on station loudspeakers, DSB writes on Twitter.

Just 11 days ago, all of DSB’s trains in Denmark ground to a halt as a result of a suspected hacker attack, drawing criticism for their security protocols and backup systems.

Faroe Islands politician sacked for homophobic comments

Jenis av Rana, the Faroe Islands’ minister of foreign affairs and culture, has been fired after making headlines for homophobic comments, according to a press release from the Faroese Court of Appeals.

Jenis av Rana, who has led the Centre Party (Miðflokkurin) for 21 years, said during the runup to the election that he could never support Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservative People’s Party (De Konservative) for prime minister of Denmark since he is gay.

“Living as a so-called ‘homosexual’ is contrary to the constitution that I personally have, that my party also has, and that I think the Faroe Islands also have,” he said.

It’s unclear how the Centre Party will respond to the sacking, writes Faroese media outlet Sosialurin. Without the Centre Party’s backing, the current government will fall to a minority and new elections may need to be called.

It should be noted that this does not impact the two Faroese mandates elected to the Danish parliament in last week’s election.

Election posters must be down tonight

Say goodbye to all the smiling faces on your morning commute — Danish candidates have until midnight on Wednesday to clear the streets of their election posters, or face fines that add up fast.

For every poster that remains in Copenhagen municipality on Thursday, the candidate will owe between 170 and 230 kroner, newswire Ritzau reports.

Former Danske Bank exec dodges billion-kroner fine

Danish courts have acquitted Thomas Borgen, former chief executive of Danske Bank, in a huge compensation claim that could have cost him 2.4 billion kroner.

Investors claimed Borgen was liable for damages since an extensive money laundering scheme in Danske Bank in Estonia lasted years and caused the share prices to tumble several times when the crimes were revealed. Three judges at the Lyngby court unanimously agreed that only Danske Bank itself, not individual shareholders, could sue for damages as a result of irresponsible operations.

The plaintiffs in the case have the opportunity to appeal to Denmark’s High Court, Ritzau reports.