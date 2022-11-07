For members
Foreigners officially resident in Denmark not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms
The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in Denmark are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.
Published: 7 November 2022 16:24 CET
Non-EU nationals legally resident in Denmark will not be able to use automated passport gates to be introduced from next year, because they are not included in Schengen rules limiting tourist stays to 90 days. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
