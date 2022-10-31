Read news from:
Denmark reduces alert level for energy facilities

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) has asked national infrastructure operator Energinet to reduce its threat alert level from orange to yellow.

Published: 31 October 2022 15:15 CET
One of Denmark's gas storage facilities. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The change in alert level is based on an “overall impression of the threat situation”, the Energy Agency said in a statement.

Energinet is responsible for the overall operation of Denmark’s electricity and gas supply system.

At the end of September, the Energy Agency requested a higher alert level following explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines near Danish island Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

Orange, the second-highest level, means that companies in the sector are to be alert to security at their facilities.

The higher alert level means that “the physical security of vital buildings and installations is checked,” Danish Energy Agency director Kristoffer Böttzauw told news wire Ritzau last month.

“You make sure that fences are intact, that security cameras are working and that there are regular patrols. And you limit access as much as possible,” he said.

At yellow level, “extraordinary contingencies” are reduced, but alert is still raised meaning increased surveillance is still in place.

The threat level rating by the energy authority is based on a range of parameters including assessments issued by national intelligence agency FE.

NORD STREAM

French PM gives no credence to Russian Nord Stream claim UK involved

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Saturday she gave no credence to Russian military accusations that Britain was involved in the explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September.

Published: 30 October 2022 09:50 CET
“There is an investigation underway and I give no credence to what was said this morning,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a trip to Lisbon, alongside her Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.

On Saturday, Russia’s defence ministry accused British naval staff of having blown up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. 

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is the majority shareholder in Nord Stream AG, the company that owns and operates the pipelines.

The British defence ministry denied the claims and said the accusation was designed to take attention away from Russia’s “disastrous handling of the illegal invasion” of Ukraine.

“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden’s.

In early October, the Swedish prosecution authority announced that they had collected “pieces of evidence” during an underwater inspection of the leaks in the Swedish economic zone, which had backed up suspicions of sabotage.

And on Friday, Swedish prosecutors said they would conduct a new complementary crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream leaks, after the navy and the pipeline owner also began surveys this week.

