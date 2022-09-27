Read news from:
Denmark’s energy infrastructure on alert after Nord Stream gas leakages

Denmark’s Energy Agency has asked the national infrastructure operator to raise its alert level for the gas and electricity sector following leaks at three different sections of gas pipe near Baltic Sea island Bornholm.

Published: 27 September 2022 12:14 CEST
This file photo taken on March 1st, 2022 shows a container decorated with a map showing the position of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline Nord Stream 2, Scandinavian authorities said. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

The Energy Agency confirmed in a statement that it had made the request of Energinet, the company responsible for the overall operation of the Danish electricity and gas system.

“Breaches of gas pipelines occur extremely rarely and we therefore see the need to raise the alert level as a result of the events we have seen during the last day,” Danish Energy Agency director Kristoffer Böttzauw said.

“We want to ensure thorough observation of Denmark’s critical infrastructure to strengthen supply security going forward,” he said.

The alert level has been raised to orange, the second-highest level.

Orange level means that companies in the sector are to be alert to security at their facilities.

The higher alert level means that “the physical security of vital buildings and installations is checked,” Böttzauw told news wire Ritzau.

“You make sure that fences are intact, that security cameras are working and that there are regular patrols. And you limit access as much as possible,” he said.

The energy agency director was not drawn to speculate on the cause of the leakages, which occurred on sections of the Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

“It’s too early to say [what caused it]. We will naturally do all we can to investigate together with the relevant authorities, including the military and police,” he said.

The Nord Stream 1 leaks were first spotted Monday evening, an hour after a drop in pressure was reported in Nord Stream 2, according to the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA).

One of the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone.

Danish F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to photograph the area on Monday after Danish authorities were alerted to a possible leak.

Newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported that the aircraft observed the “sea bubbling” at a location southeast of Bornholm.

The Danish Navy frigate Absalon has meanwhile been sent to the area around Bornholm, broadcaster DR reports.

The frigate will observe the area and warn civil maritime traffic to keep a distance, according to DR.

Swedish institute says underwater ‘blasts’ recorded prior to Nord Stream leaks

Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said Tuesday as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.

Published: 27 September 2022 17:05 CEST
The Swedish National Seismic Network recorded two “massive releases of energy” shortly prior to, and near the location of, the gas leaks off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm, Peter Schmidt, an Uppsala University seismologist, told news wire AFP.

“The first happened at 2:03am just southeast of Bornholm with a magnitude of 1.9. Then we also saw one at 7:04pm on Monday night, another event a little further north and that seems to have been a bit bigger. Our calculations show a magnitude of 2.3,” Schmidt said.

“With energy releases this big there isn’t much else than a blast that could cause it,” he added.

Schmidt explained that since the releases were “very sudden” and not a “slow collapse”, the events were “in all likelihood some type of blasts.”

The Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) also confirmed it had registered “a smaller explosion” in the early hours of Monday, “followed by a more powerful on Monday evening.”

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines, which are operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, are not currently in operation, they both still contain gas which has been leaking out since Monday.

Photos taken by the Danish military on Tuesday showed large masses of bubbles on the surface of the water emanating from the three leaks located in Sweden’s and Denmark’s economic zones, spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Copenhagen was not ruling out sabotage of the gas pipelines between Russia and Europe.

