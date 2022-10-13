Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Pregnant Syrian woman with job in care sector faces deportation

Denmark’s asylum rules are again being questioned after a new high-profile case of what appears to be a nonsensical and cruel deportation order.

Broadcaster DR and other Danish media report that 20-year-old Syrian Mariam Karim, who has been in Denmark since she was 13 and now works part time at a care home while also studying to be a social carer – and is also pregnant – has been told she must return to Syria under Danish immigration rules.

Male members of Karim’s family are not being deported because they risk being drafted into the military, according to DR. Her husband lives with her in Denmark.

Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen – a supporter of strict immigration rules – is among politicians to have criticised the situation.

Liberals to present health manifesto

The Liberal (Venstre) party will today present its election manifesto for the healthcare sectors.

Party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and deputy leader Stephanie Lose along with health spokesperson Sophie Løhde will present the party’s platform at the city hospital in Esbjerg.

We’ll report any major policy announcements.

Social Democratic politicians break with party lines on Rwanda asylum centre

Six Social Democratic members of parliament do not fully agree with the party’s key policy of establishing an offshore processing centre in Rwanda for refugees who claim asylum in Denmark.

The MPs in question are Jens Joel, Mette Gjerskov, Birgitte Vind, Anne Paulin, Daniel Toft Jakobsen and Rasmus Prehn, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports based on a review it made of parliamentary candidates’ responses on a survey they answered for the paper.

Two of the lawmakers – Jakobsen and Gjerskov – publicly confirmed their skepticism in comments to Jyllands-Posten. The highest profile in the group belongs to Prehn, who is the minister for agriculture.

Wood worth 250,000 kroner stolen in Silkeborg

Wood valuing a quarter of a million kroner has been stolen from stores in Jutland town Silkeborg, the town’s municipality has confirmed in a Facebook post.

The theft means the town will be short of firewood at camping shelters and timber for benches, posts and steps on public footpaths in the area, it said.

Firewood, posts and planks alike were stolen, it said.

The wood cannot be replaced because the municipality’s suppliers in Eastern European countries now need their stocks as heating fuel to replace Russian gas, according to Silkeborg Municipality.