For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Asylum rules face renewed questions, firewood supplies go missing and other news in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 13 October 2022 09:18 CEST
The town of Silkeborg has lost a large amount of wood to theft. It said it is unable to replace the stocks because suppliers need the wood for heating fuel elsewhere. Photo by Andreas Pajuvirta on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Conservative parties present campaign policies, high court to judge on tax fraud trial, and other news in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 12 October 2022 08:57 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments