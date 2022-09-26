For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Three million Danes 'underdosed' with original Covid vaccine, the energy company shutting down its phone lines, and a Dane at the US January 6th hearings are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 26 September 2022 08:34 CEST
An investigation by broadcaster DR suggests 3 million Danes received insufficient doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
