Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Three million Danes ‘underdosed’ with Covid vaccine

An investigation by broadcaster DR has revealed that three million people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Denmark between May 2021 and May 2022 didn’t receive a full dose.

Despite repeated warnings by the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, the Danish Health Authority instructed vaccination sites to draw an extra dose from vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That means people received ten percent less than the dose approved by the European Medicines Agency, according to an experiment by the Danish Technological Institute.

Studies as to whether people who received an underdose were more likely to catch Covid-19 or suffer serious outcomes are ongoing.

Danish energy provider, overwhelmed by calls, closes phone lines

If you’ve been struggling to get through to Andel Energi with a question about your bill, you’re in good company — under a deluge of calls, the company has taken to closing its phone lines when the queue becomes too long.

“We’re geared up to answer 4,500 customers a day, but at the moment we’re getting over 2,000 calls an hour,” Rasmus Avnskjold, Andel Energi’s press officer, tells newswire Ritzau.

The phone lines open as normal every morning, Avnskjold explains. Most callers are given the opportunity to request a ‘callback’ when a representative is available so they don’t spend hours on hold, and when that queue stretches past what Andel Energi figures they can handle in a day the line is closed. Customers are asked to call back the following day.

The deluge of calls is due in no small part to the winter aid package passed by Parliament — it’s up to companies to administer the ‘price freeze’ scheme mandated by the government, which will allow customers to pay excess bills back over the next several years.

Danish documentarian will be questioned by US January 6th Committee

Denmark will have a brief cameo in the United States’ investigation of the storming of Congress on January 6th, 2021.

Christoffer Guldbrandsen, a Danish journalist and documentarian, will share video and testify as to what happened at the Willard Hotel in D.C., where top Trump advisors gathered in the days before the attack. Guldbrandsen has followed Roger Stone, the longtime conservative political consultant and Trump advisor who was convicted of obstruction of justice in the Mueller probe, for two years.

Guldbrandsen is set to appear before the Committee on Wednesday.