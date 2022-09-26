Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Three million Danes 'underdosed' with original Covid vaccine, the energy company shutting down its phone lines, and a Dane at the US January 6th hearings are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 26 September 2022 08:34 CEST
An investigation by broadcaster DR suggests 3 million Danes received insufficient doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Three million Danes ‘underdosed’ with Covid vaccine 

An investigation by broadcaster DR has revealed that three million people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Denmark between May 2021 and May 2022 didn’t receive a full dose. 

Despite repeated warnings by the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, the Danish Health Authority instructed vaccination sites to draw an extra dose from vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That means people received ten percent less than the dose approved by the European Medicines Agency, according to an experiment by the Danish Technological Institute. 

Studies as to whether people who received an underdose were more likely to catch Covid-19 or suffer serious outcomes are ongoing. 

Danish energy provider, overwhelmed by calls, closes phone lines 

If you’ve been struggling to get through to Andel Energi with a question about your bill, you’re in good company — under a deluge of calls, the company has taken to closing its phone lines when the queue becomes too long. 

“We’re geared up to answer 4,500 customers a day, but at the moment we’re getting over 2,000 calls an hour,” Rasmus Avnskjold, Andel Energi’s press officer, tells newswire Ritzau. 

The phone lines open as normal every morning, Avnskjold explains. Most callers are given the opportunity to request a ‘callback’ when a representative is available so they don’t spend hours on hold, and when that queue stretches past what Andel Energi figures they can handle in a day the line is closed. Customers are asked to call back the following day. 

The deluge of calls is due in no small part to the winter aid package passed by Parliament — it’s up to companies to administer the ‘price freeze’ scheme mandated by the government, which will allow customers to pay excess bills back over the next several years. 

Danish documentarian will be questioned by US January 6th Committee

Denmark will have a brief cameo in the United States’ investigation of the storming of Congress on January 6th, 2021. 

Christoffer Guldbrandsen, a Danish journalist and documentarian, will share video and testify as to what happened at the Willard Hotel in D.C., where top Trump advisors gathered in the days before the attack. Guldbrandsen has followed Roger Stone, the longtime conservative political consultant and Trump advisor who was convicted of obstruction of justice in the Mueller probe, for two years. 

Guldbrandsen is set to appear before the Committee on Wednesday. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Shorter Master's' degrees, sanctions against Russia, and deficiencies in the Danish Armed Forces are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:37 CEST
Denmark plans to shorten Master’s degrees to save money 

Next week, the government will present a plan to cut costs for some Master’s degree programmes by lopping off the second and final year, newspaper Politiken reports. But both labour unions and industry representatives worry it risks turning out under-prepared graduates. 

The changes would affect half of all master’s students in Denmark, according to Politiken, and 70 percent of students in humanities and social sciences.The intent is to funnel the savings into “medium-term professional courses” including nursing, teaching, and social work.

“We are very concerned that university education will be degraded,” says Sara Vergo, chairman of the trade union Djøf, which represents students and workers in “social sciences, business and law.”  

Denmark pushes for more sanctions against Russia 

Foreign minister Jeppe Kofod says he and his EU counterparts from other countries have agreed to further ramp up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. 

Likely targets are tightening restrictions against Russian oligarchs and imposing sanctions on Russian exports that are vital to the economy and military industry, Kofod tells newswire Ritzau. 

“These are sanctions that hit Putin’s regime and the people around him,” he added. 

The European Commission’s foreign affairs chief told Reuters that the new sanctions will be designed to target “more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and continue to target individuals responsible for the war of aggression against Ukraine.” 

The EU’s foreign ministers will convene again in mid-October to finalise the new sanctions package. 

Tire-kicking reveals deficiencies in Danish Armed Forces 

On Wednesday, defence minister Morten Bødskov outlined the results of an investigation into the facilities and equipment of the Danish Armed Forces — and both have been found lacking. 

“We need billions of investment just to continue the current defence,” Bødskov said at a press conference. 

A correspondent for broadcaster DR wrote that the audit confirms what many in defence have reported for years — mouldy barracks and “hopelessly old IT equipment.” 

