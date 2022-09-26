Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

KEY POINTS: What is Denmark proposing to change in its latest reform package?

Denmark’s government on Monday proposed a new reform package which could see major changes introduced at universities and public sector workplaces.

Published: 26 September 2022 16:24 CEST
KEY POINTS: What is Denmark proposing to change in its latest reform package?
Denmark's government on Monday presented the latest in a series of social reform proposals. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

A new proposal for reforms in Denmark, presented by the government on Monday, could see a significant number of Master’s degree programmes shortened from two years to one and red tape in public services trimmed back.

The proposal is titles Danmark kan mere III (“Denmark can do more part III). It follows earlier reform packages tabled in September 2021 and April 2022, which focused on social welfare and energy, among other areas, respectively.

Higher education 

The headline element of Monday’s proposal is arguably the plan to shorten a large number of Master’s degrees at Danish universities from two years to one.

The proposal was first reported in Danish media last week and has now been formalised with Monday’s announcement.

READ ALSO: Denmark plans to shorten university courses to save money 

Currently, it takes two years to complete any Master’s degree in Denmark (after completing the three-year Bachelor’s degree).

While it is common in some countries – including the United States and United Kingdom – to enter the labour market after completing a Bachelor’s degree, this is not the case in Denmark, where most university students go on to do a Master’s programme.

The government is proposing to shorten around half of all Master’s degrees by a year. This means that the Master’s programme will take one year, rather than two, and that the total time these students spend at university will be around four years, not five.

Under the proposal, around 35 percent of existing MA or MSc degrees will become one-year programmes. 15 percent will become so-called erhvervskandidater “professional Master’s degrees”. These can be structured over anything from one to four years but will require students to work at least 25 hours per week while studying. The total hours of studying add up to a one-year course.

The remaining 50 percent of Master’s degrees will continue as two-year courses.

The government has not specified which programmes will be shortened but has confirmed that humanities and social science subjects will be the primary targets. Scientific degrees are less likely to be cut back.

“The educations in which you need an actual authorisation, for example in the health sector, or where you need to take a specialisation early, these need to remain at two years,” the Minister for Higher Education and Research, Jesper Petersen, said at Monday’s briefing.

The move will release two billion kroner of funding that can be reinvested in education, the government said.

Universities have shown opposition to the proposal. The rector of Aarhus University, Brian Bech Nielsen, told broadcaster DR that the changes would degrade the quality of university educations.

“This is very, very drastic because it is a very, very large proportion of university degrees that would be shortened. How do we know that this helps? [University] requires immersion in study, and that takes time. You can’t learn everything in half the time,” he said.

“It would mean that some Master’s graduates would have a lower level of qualification. That would damage Danish businesses our society and the students,” he said.

Public sector

The government wants to save money by cutting back on bureaucracy, particularly at the municipal level.

Around 2.5 billion kroner of spending will be diverted to other areas under the reform plan by cutting back on administrative labour and spending additional resources on “core welfare” (kernevelfærd), the government said.

“The human side of welfare has been given less time and documentation and cold numbers have been given more time,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the briefing.

One example of reduced administration is a plan to scrap half of all daily registration tasks in the elderly care sector, DR reports.

According to the government, the plan does not mean fewer public sector workers, but a higher proportion in sectors such as childcare and elderly care.

As such, the plan does not mean people will lose jobs, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen argues at the briefing.

“Some people will have to be re-trained. Others will spend less time in front of the computer and more in front of the public. It’s not something that can be done with a snap of the fingers but we want to set a very clear direction here,” Wammen said.

The government also wants to apply a “rule stop” (regelstop) meaning that every time a new rule is introduced in the public sector which could divert time from into administration, an existing rule must be scrapped. As such, the total number of rules does not increase.

The national organisation for municipalities, KL (Kommunernes Landsforening) expressed skepticism over the plan in comments to DR.

”There are no shortcut solutions in relation to reducing administration and releasing resources for welfare,” KL’s chairperson Martin Damm told the broadcaster.

The proposal would need backing from a majority of parties to be passed in parliament and implemented.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EDUCATION

How are Denmark’s schools preparing for lower heating this winter?

Danish schools could ask students to bring an extra layer to classes this winter, while breaks from teaching could be used to warm up.

Published: 22 September 2022 13:57 CEST
How are Denmark’s schools preparing for lower heating this winter?

Thermostats in Danish state schools (folkeskoler) are to be turned down to 19 degrees by October 1st as part of a government plan to save energy.

The plan also involves setting thermostats at 19 degrees in public buildings and switching off outside illumination this winter. Temperatures in schools are normally set to around 21.5 degrees.

As part of the government plan, thermostats will be set to 19 degrees in public buildings no later than October 1st. Some types of building will be exempted, including hospitals, care homes and preschool care.

The period of the year in which central heating is switched on in public buildings – known as the fyringssæson – will be reduced. Instead of running from October 1st to April 30th, it will not be switched on until temperatures in the buildings drops below 19 degrees.

Energy and gas prices are currently around five times more expensive than they were a year ago, with further increases possible.

READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?

The optimal temperature for classrooms is 21-22 degrees Celsius and a lower temperature will affect children in different ways, an expert who spoke to DR said.

“Some students will probably not be affected by it at all, while others might feel a form of tension of stress in their body. That happens because the body is using more energy to stay warm than normal,” Jannie Moon Lindskov, director of the Danish Centre for Learning Environments (Dansk Center for Undervisningsmiljø), told broadcaster DR.

“Some children will find it hard to sit still. That can be expressed by shaking their legs or rubbing their hands to stay warm. That can create a type of agitation and that can also affect concentration,” she said.

As such, breaks for physical exercise are important because they aid concentration by helping schoolgoers to keep warm and avoid long periods of sitting still, she said.

“On a purely practical level you could maybe also go out and buy some rugs out of the class cash box and encourage to put warmer clothes on,” she said.

A senior teacher told DR that schools and parents must talk about the issue with children to prepare them for the changes the measure would bring.

“It will be necessary to talk to students about the background [for turning down heating]. And it will probably also be necessary to tell them it probably won’t be enough come wearing a t-shirt, that you’ll need a sensible top. And instead of coming in ankle socks, wear normal socks,” the teacher, Lene Banke Andersen, a head of department at Aalbæk Skole in North Jutland, said to DR.

Many schools in Denmark currently practice “brain breaks”, in which a short break in classes is given to students for physical activity and respite from learning.

Temperatures of 19 degrees in classrooms mean these breaks could also be used to help children warm up, DR writes.

“It’s important to have a physical learning activity to get the body moving. That helps you to warm up while also keeping moving and learning,” Andersen said to DR.

SHOW COMMENTS