Denmark’s Queen and Crown Prince visit Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state

Images from news wires AFP and Reuters showed the Danish royals at Westminster Hall.

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden also visited the Queen’s coffin.

Hundreds of royal representatives and government leaders arrived in London this weekend prior to the Queen’s state funeral, which takes place later on Monday.

Guests from around 200 countries will be represented, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals.

Initial announcements from the Danish palace stated that Crown Princess Mary would also attend the funeral, but her invitation was sent in error. Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik alone will attend from Denmark.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, September 8th, Queen Margrethe sent her tributes and condolences in a letter addressed to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned the United Kingdom for over 70 years and is the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.