ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Queen and Crown Prince visit Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the throne, were among royals and government leaders from across the world to visit Westminster Hall on Sunday for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:52 CEST
Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik pay their respects to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/AP/Ritzau Scanpix

Images from news wires AFP and Reuters showed the Danish royals at Westminster Hall.

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden also visited the Queen’s coffin.

Hundreds of royal representatives and government leaders arrived in London this weekend prior to the Queen’s state funeral, which takes place later on Monday.

Guests from around 200 countries will be represented, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals.

Initial announcements from the Danish palace stated that Crown Princess Mary would also attend the funeral, but her invitation was sent in error. Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik alone will attend from Denmark.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, September 8th, Queen Margrethe sent her tributes and condolences in a letter addressed to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned the United Kingdom for over 70 years and is the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.

DENMARK AND THE UK

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the throne, were pictured in the front row of mourners opposite King Charles and the British royal family as they took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s monarch’s funeral in London on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:36 CEST
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik were among royals and government leaders from across the world to take part in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

The Danish royals were placed on the front row close to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, directly opposite King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10:45am local time.

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden were also close to the Queen’s coffin during the Westminster Abbey service, which was attended by thousands of guests.

Guests from around 200 countries were represented at the funeral, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals. It concluded at 12pm local time.

Photo: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch along a route flanked by soldiers, police officers and the public. A canon salute will be fired from Hyde Park and Big Ben struck each minute.

Initial announcements from the Danish palace stated that Crown Princess Mary would also attend the funeral, but her invitation was sent in error. Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attended from Denmark and visited Westminster Hall on Sunday for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II.

