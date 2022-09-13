Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Danish palace confirmed Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. She was the longest reigning monarch in British history.
Tributes have been paid from across the world since her death, including from Denmark.
Queen Margrethe, who reached her 50th jubilee in January this year and marked it with muted celebrations last weekend, is now the world’s longest-serving living monarch.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey.
Head of state from across the world have been invited, with US President Joe Biden among those to have confirmed their attendance.
Member comments