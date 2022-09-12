Read news from:
Austria
DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark tightens visa rules for Russian citizens 

Denmark is to restrict tourist visas for Russian citizens, following a similar decision by the European Union.

Published: 12 September 2022 14:12 CEST
New Danish visa rules will make it more difficult for tourists from Russia to visit the country. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Russians hoping to visit Denmark will face longer processing times, be asked to present more documentation, and pay higher fees under new visa rules.

Following a similar decision by the EU on Friday, limiting Russians’ travel access to Europe, the Danish government confirmed it would take the same step in a statement released by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration.

“It is provocative that Russians travel to European countries — among other things for holidays — while their country has invaded a free and democratic European country,” Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek said. 

Denmark is to suspend a visa scheme with Russia and tighten rules granting visa to Russia. As such, Russians applying for visas to Denmark will join a category with countries including Syria, Somalia, and Eritrea.

Denmark has a legal reservation exempting it from EU-wide visa agreements and had its own bilateral agreement with Russia, but this will not continue following the government decision.

“I am therefore pleased that the EU has decided to suspend a visa scheme with Russia. Denmark supports that, even though we are not part of the scheme due to our legal opt-out,” Bek said.

The EU decision, scrapping a scheme that granted Russians visas on easier criteria than some other countries, comes into effect on Monday September 12th.

The scheme was first adopted in 2007 and gave Russian tourists easier access to EU travel.

“With the new measures we are making it more expensive and difficult for Russian tourists and other travellers to apply for visas to Denmark and the rest of the EU. I am very satisfied with this,” foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

Kofod said the decision sends an important signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and has consequences on many levels.

The fee for an EU visa application for Russians will increase from around 260 kroner to just under 600 kroner, while processing times will be longer and additional documentation required.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Danish politicians consider autumn visit to Taiwan 

Members of the Danish parliament from six different political parties say they would consider travelling to Taiwan after a possible election this autumn.

Published: 19 August 2022 16:04 CEST
Representatives from six Danish parties told newspaper Politiken that they are prepared to take part in a possible trip to Taiwan.

The six parties, which encompass both the left and right wings, are the Conservatives, the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), the Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkeparti, DF), the Liberal (Venstre) party, and the new Denmark Democrats (Danmarksdemokraterne) party. 

“What Taiwan needs now is our support. We must be firm on this – Taiwan should not be isolated in the way that China wants it to be. They must not succeed in that,” Michael Aastrup Jensen, foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal party (Venstre) told Politiken. 

A group of politicians are already planning a trip to Taiwan in the autumn, Jensen said.

The group of parties includes two close allies of the minority government – the centrist Social Liberals and the left-wing Red Green Alliance.

The foreign affairs spokesperson with the Social Liberals, Martin Lidegaard – a former foreign minister – stressed that such a trip must have a “relevant purpose”, however.

But Karsten Hønge, foreign affairs spokesperson with another left-wing ally of the government, the Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF), said stirring the pot in Taiwan could cause more harm than good. 

Talk of a Danish visit comes shortly after high-profile visits to China by leading US politicians, including speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

In response to the US visits, China has carried out a number of military exercises close to Taiwan.

A 2019 visit to Taiwan by former DF leader Pia Kjærsgaard resulted in the Chinese Embassy in Copenhagen submitting a complaint to parliament.

Speaking to Politiken, Andreas Bøje Forsby, a researcher of Chinese foreign policy at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS), said a visit by Danish politicians to Taiwan would be “risky” in the current climate.

