Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A review under 2018 law revokes citizenship of man who lied on application, Danske Bank cancels 650 million kroner in debts, rising unemployment, and other news in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 1 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Danish finance minister Nicolai Wammen presented the government's draft budget for 2023 on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A proposal to deport more foreigners, where tax kroner will be spent in 2023, and the PM rejecting the mink 'scandal' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 31 August 2022 08:44 CEST
