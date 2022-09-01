Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

A review under 2018 law revokes citizenship of man who lied on application, Danske Bank cancels 650 million kroner in debts, rising unemployment, and other news in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Danish finance minister Nicolai Wammen presented the government's draft budget for 2023 on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Immigrant’s Danish citizenship revoked as part of review of thousands

On Wednesday, Denmark saw the first fruits of a review process begun in 2018 to determine whether 21,000 immigrants who had been granted citizenship had done so by misrepresenting the truth, newswire Ritzau reports. 

A 58-year-old man who was given citizenship in 2013 has been stripped of his Danish passport after a Viborg court found he had lied on his application when he said he hadn’t committed any crimes. At the time, he had never been convicted or charged. 

But the next year, the man was accused of having assaulted a minor repeatedly from 2006 onwards and was convicted in 2017. 

As of May 1st this year, having provided incorrect information on your Danish citizenship application is grounds for a reversal — and the new policy applies retroactively. Of the 21,000 cases reviewed since 2018, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has so far flagged seven cases that it believes should be brought to court, newspaper Politiken reports. 

Danske Bank wipes out debt for 90,000 customers 

In 2004, Danske Bank adopted a new system to process debt collection cases. That system has caused such widespread issues — including pursuing and collecting debts that were already paid off — that one of Denmark’s largest banks has chosen to wipe the slate clean for 90,000 customers and write off 650 million kroner in debt. (That’s an average of 7,200 kroner per customer.) 

You’ll be contacted directly if your debt has been cleared, the bank says. Work is ongoing to identify customers that might have overpaid their debts due to errors with the system, but they will be compensated. 

This isn’t the first round of debt cancellations at Danske Bank as a result of the faulty system — 155,000 customers had previously gotten their debt erased. 

Unemployment up for third month, but still low

The number of people out of work in the Danish labour market continues to creep upwards, and analysts say it can no longer be written off to the arrival of job-ready Ukrainian refugees. 

According to data from Statistics Denmark, about 2,800 more people were unemployed in July than in June, while the number of unemployed Ukrainians increased by only 200. 

“Companies have…quietly started to get out the redundancy notices,” Sydbank chief economist Søren Kristensen told Ritzau. 

However, overall unemployment remains low at 2.7 percent, or about 77,800 people out of work. The latest figures could indicate a healthy cooling of the red-hot Danish employment market, in which companies have struggled to fill open roles, Kristensen explained. 

EU eliminates visa agreement with Russia 

Leaders of the European Union have agreed to nix an agreement that’s allowed Russian tourists to enter the bloc more easily since 2007. Now, Russian citizens will need to apply individually for a visa to the EU, and tourism won’t be considered a valid reason. 

While some countries pushed to lock out Russian entry altogether, Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod told Ritzau supports leaving the door slightly open. “We do not want a general ban, because there must be exceptions for vulnerable groups,” Kofod says, such as critics of Putin who need to flee the country. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A proposal to deport more foreigners, where tax kroner will be spent in 2023, and the PM rejecting the mink 'scandal' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 08:44 CEST
Danish immigration minister pushes for more deportations 

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek hopes to make it easier to deport foreign citizens who break the law in Denmark, newswire Ritzau reports. 

His proposal aims to ensure that anyone without permanent residency or citizenship would be deported if given an unconditional prison sentence. Bek would do away with current standards, referred to as the ‘stepladder model,’ which mean that only more serious crimes can trigger deportation if the offender has lived in Denmark for longer than five or nine years. 

However, Bek’s own ministry issued a press release saying the proposed changes would be ineffectual and are based on a misunderstanding of the current law. 

“Every criminal alien who is deported is good. No matter how many there are,” the minister wrote to news outlet Information. “We must do everything we can to get criminal aliens deported.” 

Where will your tax kroner go in 2023? 

Printed versions of the government’s draft budget for next year were distributed to ministers late Tuesday afternoon. 

Highlights include a 1.3 billion kroner Covid warchest, 2 billion set aside for inflation aid, and 100 million to boost internet access in rural Denmark. 

Keep an eye out for a more detailed breakdown from The Local today. 

Russia shuts off gas to Germany — again 

As scheduled, Russia has cut off the flow of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing maintenance needs, though German analysts say the continued disruptions are theatre designed to punish Germany and the EU for sanctions against Russia. 

Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom says the outage will only last 72 hours, but there are fears the tap won’t be turned on again — with potentially disastrous consequences for Europe’s winter gas supply and the current price of electricity.

PM: is mink saga really a scandal? 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen took issue with a reporter referring to the ‘mink scandal’ at a Wednesday press conference. 

“When a minister resigns, a commission inquiry is launched and the government is criticised. Is it a scandal? Yes, it’s a scandal. It is a political scandal,” Frederiksen later wrote on Facebook. 

“But is it a scandal that the mink were killed? No, I don’t think it is. The mink were culled because the government received a risk assessment that made clear that continued mink farming would pose a ‘significant risk’ to public health, including the possibility of preventing Covid-19 with vaccines,” her post continued.

“I do not believe there is any villain in this mink issue,” Frederiksen said at the press conference. “A mistake has been made. There was no legal basis for a decision that was necessary.” 

These statements have rankled critics who see Frederiksen as unrepentant for her administration’s mishandling of the case, despite the suspension of two ministers and several officials warnings last week. 

