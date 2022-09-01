Read news from:
Austria
Rise in Danish unemployment ‘sign companies letting staff go’

The number of people out of work on the Danish labour market continues to creep upwards, and data suggests it can no longer be written off to the arrival of job-ready Ukrainian refugees. 

Published: 1 September 2022 12:18 CEST
File photo showing entrance to a Danish job centre. Unemployment has crept upwards for the third consecutive month. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

According to data from Statistics Denmark, about 2,800 more people were unemployed in July than in June.

Recent increases in unemployment numbers have been attributed to the arrival in Denmark of refugees from Ukraine who are declared fit to work shortly after being granted residence.

But the number of unemployed Ukrainians increased by only 200 in July. 

The latest figures are instead a sign that “companies have quietly started to get out the redundancy notices,” Sydbank chief economist Søren Kristensen told news wire Ritzau. 

Despite what appears a concerning trend, overall unemployment remains low. The unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, or about 77,800 people out of work, is among the lowest ever recorded in Denmark.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed – not in employment for 80 percent of the previous year – is currently the lowest it has been since records of the metric began in 2007.

An increase in the number of unemployed could indicate a healthy cooling of the red-hot Danish employment market, in which companies have struggled to fill open roles, Kristensen said. 

“We have to recognise that the risk of overheating in the economy is quite real. The combination of such low unemployment and such high inflation is a breeding ground for unsustainably high wage increases,” the economist told Ritzau in a written comment.

“We can’t say this is what we’re seeing at the moment,” he added, noting that the “risk has fortunately decreased after today’s numbers”.

Economists expect further increases to unemployment numbers in the near future.

“We still expect to be looking at a period in the autumn and winter where unemployment increases further. Not necessarily dramatically, but an increase nevertheless, which will show that the situation on the labour market and in the economy is changing significantly,” he said.

Do more people in Denmark work from home after Covid-19?

Evidence suggests that many people in Denmark who switched to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to do so since restrictions ended.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:59 CEST
Over one in ten people in Denmark now work from home, according to new data published by national agency Statistics Denmark.

The proportion of employed people who regularly worked from home during the second quarter of 2022 was 10.9 percent, according to the agency.

‘Regularly’ is defined as working from home for more than half of the days in a four-week period.

The figure is down 3.4 percent from the first quarter of the year, when pandemic restrictions were still in place. 

The coronavirus crisis was an eye-opener for many in relation to home working, according to an analyst.

“For many people, home working has become an integrated form of work in their daily lives, which can give flexibility and the chance of in-depth working at home,” Niklas Praefke, senior economist with Ledernes Hovedorganisation, a trade union for management professionals, said in a comment.

“But we can also still see that a lot of people prefer to attend their place of work and be among colleagues. As such, the choice of working form does not need to be ‘either-or’,” he said.

The level of working from home various considerably between sectors, the data also reveals.

11.9 percent of persons working in the private sector worked from home regularly in the second quarter, with 8.3 percent of public sector staff doing the same.

Working from home was also more prevalent in the private sector before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It is also natural that some sectors, such as communication, have higher home working rates than others, such as construction, Praefke pointed out.

“If you work at an office, it’s quite simple to take your work home with you, but you can’t do that if you’re a manual worker and need to be at a construction site,” he said.

