Denmark and Baltic countries plan ‘seven times more’ offshore wind energy

Denmark and other nations bordering the Baltic Sea will announce on Tuesday a plan to dramatically boost offshore wind energy by 2030. 

Published: 30 August 2022 11:32 CEST
The Baltic Sea could produce seven times more wind energy than it does today by 2030, according to an expected new plan between countries in the region. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Today, just under 3 gigawatts are generated in the Baltic Sea, about half of which is Danish energy. An additional 1,100 to 1,700 offshore wind turbines will be needed to bring the total energy capacity to nearly 20 gigawatts in 2030.

A joint agreement to reach these levels in coming years is to be announced by participating countries on Tuesday, according to newspaper Politiken.

The newspaper reports a draft declaration it has seen in relation to the agreement, which will be presented at a summit at the Danish prime minister’s residence, Marienborg, north of Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Should the amount of additional energy reported by Politiken be produced, as many as 22 to 30 million households could see their energy needs covered by wind power.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen talked up the importance of wind power in comments to Politiken.

“The war in Ukraine and climate change are being met with now. We have two crises on the table at the same time. We need to speed up green energy conversion and we need to free ourselves from Russian fossil fuels,” she said.

Frederiksen is participating in the summit on behalf of Denmark. Senior officials and leaders and from Germany, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and the EU Commission will also attend.

The summit was earlier scheduled to take place on Denmark’s Baltic island Bornholm but was moved due to a strike at Bornholm’s airport, which was not resolved until late on Monday.

A total of 2.8 gigawatts of wind power are currently produced in the Baltic Sea according to the Danish energy ministry.

Potentially, that could be increased to 93 gigawatts by 2050, an EU Commission assessment has found.

Earlier this year, Frederiksen hosted a green energy summit in western Danish city Esbjerg, at which the government signed an agreement with Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany for a ten-fold increase of offshore wind power capacity in the North Sea to 150 gigawatts by 2050.

On Monday, the Danish parliament voted through plans to increase production wind energy at a wind turbine park off Bornholm from 2 to 3 gigawatts. The facility will be connected to Germany.

Danish businesses and households share burden of high energy bills

Businesses and households alike face soaring energy bills in Denmark in 2021.

Published: 3 December 2021 12:27 CET
Lower-than-expected wind levels are among factors causing a combination of low supply and high demand for energy.
Lower-than-expected wind levels are among factors causing a combination of low supply and high demand for energy. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

New calculations from interest organisation Dansk Industri Energi show that industry is expected to pay 18 billion kroner for energy this year.

That is double the 9.5-billion kroner bill incurred in 2019, the last year to be unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s certain that this is being felt by businesses out there,” said sector director with Dansk Industri Energi, Troels Ranis.

A number of factors are behind escalating energy prices, which are impacting businesses and households alike.

These include global economic growth following the end of the first wave of coronavirus lockdowns.

That has resulted in increased industrial activity and thereby high demand for energy.

This high demand has coincided with less wind and lower rainfall in Norway producing less sustainable energy; and a relatively constant supply of gas from Russia.

“The basic principle of economics is being manifested. A large demand and low supply gives high prices,” Ranis said.

High energy costs incurred by businesses are likely to be passed to customers, the sector director predicted.

“Prices go up. That’s the short of it. And that’s how it has to be when energy prices increase because this makes it more expensive to produce,” he said.

“And that is passed on to the price of products,” he added.

