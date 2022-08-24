Read news from:
ENERGY

Denmark keen to join with Baltic countries on wind energy

Denmark is keen to accelerate joint projects with countries in and bordering the Baltic Sea region to increase offshore wind power production, energy minister Dan Jørgensen said ahead of an upcoming summit.

Published: 24 August 2022 11:37 CEST
Denmark keen to join with Baltic countries on wind energy
Danish wind turbines in the North Sea. Copenhagen wants to increase offshore energy production with countries neighbouring the Baltic Sea. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is scheduled later this month to host an international summit on wind power in the Baltic Sea.

The summit, which takes place on Denmark’s Baltic Sea island Bornholm on August 30th, will convene government leaders and political representatives from Germany, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and the EU Commission.

Energy security in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the climate crisis will be the focus of the summit, Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau.

The Baltic Sea has large, untapped potential for energy production, according to Jørgensen.

“This is about accelerating partnerships with the EU that border the Baltic Sea. That’s an objective that is inherently good because it’s always could to work together on energy,” he said.

A framework for increasing sustainable energy, particularly wind power, will be a priority at the summit, the minister said.

A total of 2.8 gigawatts of wind power are currently produced in the Baltic Sea according to the Danish energy ministry.

Potentially, that could be increased to 93 gigawatts by 2050, an EU Commission assessment has found.

An increase in energy production of this magnitude would lessen the reliance on Russian gas in EU countries.

“Since the Baltic countries, for example, don’t traditionally use wind power, there’s an enormous potential for this helping to make them independent [of Russian gas],” Jørgensen said.

Denmark is currently the largest actor in Baltic Sea energy production, he said.

“But we also expect to get bigger. If we are to get bigger, it is clear that we have to work with others. Because we must, if we want the biggest projects, have a buyer for the very large amount of green energy that will be produced,” he said.

No specific details of the kind of agreement that can be expected from the summit were given by Jørgensen. Neither did he give detail of what Denmark might be expected to offer in any deal.

Earlier this year, Frederiksen hosted a green energy summit in western Danish city Esbjerg, at which the government signed an agreement with Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany for a ten-fold increase of offshore wind power capacity in the North Sea to 150 gigawatts by 2050.

The Baltic Sea does not have the same potential, Jørgensen said.

“The North Sea has historically been better at development than the Baltic Sea. And there is also a larger potential in the North Sea than there is in the Baltic Sea,” he said, while also noting that a potential capacity of 93 gigawatts is “significant”.

“You must remember that one gigawatt today is enough to deliver electricity to over one million – maybe up to 1.5 million – households,” he said.

ENERGY

Danish government to investigate mistaken heating cash

Denmark’s Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies minister Dan Jørgensen has ordered an investigation into how many people were mistakenly sent cash targeted at households struggling to pay high energy bills. 

Published: 23 August 2022 12:23 CEST
Danish government to investigate mistaken heating cash

Jørgensen ordered an investigation of the issues following pressure on Monday from the minority government’s allied parties.

“We think it will be good to get a clear idea of it. That’s what I have asked my agency to investigate now,” Jørgensen told broadcaster TV2.

The investigation will take the form of a “critical inspection”, TV2 writes. It is unclear how this will be conducted.

Jørgensen earlier said that the government had no plans to investigate the matter.

The 6,000 kroner cheques were intended to offset skyrocketing energy costs for households heated by gas ahead of winter. But due to inaccuracies in an online database that requires homeowners to self-report information on their home, including gas boilers, many people are believed to have received the cheques in error.

READ MORE: Danish parties urge investigation of heating cash sent to ineligible homes 

The one-off payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent earlier this month to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

However, concerns were raised that some ineligible households had received the payment. The government used an online database that relies on self-reported information from homeowners (which must also be confirmed by municipalities) to determine who was eligible.

Inaccuracies in the database meant some households that have since switched from gas to another heat source, or have even moved to a different residence altogether, received the cheques in error. 

The legislation approving the cheques explicitly stated that households that received the cheques despite not being eligible wouldn’t be required to return the money.

But some reports have quoted critics, among them some who received the money in error and have tried to return it, concerned over a needless waste of tax kroner. 

The scheme has cost the government 2.4 billion kroner.

