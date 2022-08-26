Covid-19: Danish health agency reports large drop in cases

Data from last week included in SSI weekly Covid trends report show that a 27 percent fall in new cases occurred compared to the preceding week.

The number of tests administered increased by 4 percent in the same period.

“We have seen a very marked fall in infections in the last week despite activity in the community increasing after the summer holidays,” SSI’s medical director Tyra Grove Krause said in the statement.

“It could be that the very warm weather we have had in recent weeks has played a role in this,” Krause added.

The number of infections for last week corresponds to an incidence of 150 cases per 100,000 residents nationally.

The positivity rate – the number of PCR tests which return positive results – is also falling. The metric was 19 percent last week, compared to 27 percent the week before.

