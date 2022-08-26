Read news from:
Covid-19: Danish health agency reports large drop in cases

Denmark’s infectious disease control agency the State Serum Institute (SSI) says the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country has significantly decreased.

Published: 26 August 2022 12:02 CEST
Several data metrics point to a further fall in Covid-19 cases in Denmark during the last week. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Data from last week included in SSI weekly Covid trends report show that a 27 percent fall in new cases occurred compared to the preceding week.

The number of tests administered increased by 4 percent in the same period.

“We have seen a very marked fall in infections in the last week despite activity in the community increasing after the summer holidays,” SSI’s medical director Tyra Grove Krause said in the statement.

“It could be that the very warm weather we have had in recent weeks has played a role in this,” Krause added.

The number of infections for last week corresponds to an incidence of 150 cases per 100,000 residents nationally.

The positivity rate – the number of PCR tests which return positive results – is also falling. The metric was 19 percent last week, compared to 27 percent the week before.

Covid-19: Danish case numbers fall by almost one fifth

Fewer new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Denmark, with last week’s total 19 percent reduced compared to the week before.

Published: 5 August 2022 12:50 CEST
The latest report from the State Serum Institute (SSI), the Danish infectious disease agency, states 10,777 new cases were detected in the week commencing July 25th, equivalent to 183 cases per 100,000 residents.

The number of PCR tests administered also decreased 15 percent compared to the preceding week, however.

Declining viral loads in the wastewater system also suggest there’s a lower burden of infection in the country, according to SSI.

In the same period, new Covid-positive hospital admissions fell nearly a quarter, with a significant decline in the elderly population. 

There was also a significantly lower prevalence of infections among care home residents and social care sector staff, SSI states.

Last month, age concern charity Ældre Sagen called for the Danish Health Authority to bring forward planned booster vaccinations to care home residents after a 29 percent increase in new hospital admissions with the virus, with 60-89 year-olds particularly affected.

Booster vaccinations will be offered to everyone aged 50 and over this autumn.

60 deaths among people who were infected with Covid-19 occurred last week, 10 more than the preceding week.

“But this is not a sign of excess deaths in the population in general,” SSI says in the report.

Omicron sub-variant BA.5 is still responsible for the lion’s share of Covid cases in Denmark, accounting for 92 percent of positive results in the week of July 18th. 

“There is no sign of concerning spread of other subvariants,” SSI writes.

