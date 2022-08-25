Do more people in Denmark work from home after Covid-19?

Over one in ten people in Denmark now work from home, according to new data published by national agency Statistics Denmark.

The proportion of employed people who regularly worked from home during the second quarter of 2022 was 10.9 percent, according to the agency.

‘Regularly’ is defined as working from home for more than half of the days in a four-week period.

The figure is down 3.4 percent from the first quarter of the year, when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

The coronavirus crisis was an eye-opener for many in relation to home working, according to an analyst.

“For many people, home working has become an integrated form of work in their daily lives, which can give flexibility and the chance of in-depth working at home,” Niklas Praefke, senior economist with Ledernes Hovedorganisation, a trade union for management professionals, said in a comment.

“But we can also still see that a lot of people prefer to attend their place of work and be among colleagues. As such, the choice of working form does not need to be ‘either-or’,” he said.

The level of working from home various considerably between sectors, the data also reveals.

11.9 percent of persons working in the private sector worked from home regularly in the second quarter, with 8.3 percent of public sector staff doing the same.

Working from home was also more prevalent in the private sector before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It is also natural that some sectors, such as communication, have higher home working rates than others, such as construction, Praefke pointed out.

“If you work at an office, it’s quite simple to take your work home with you, but you can’t do that if you’re a manual worker and need to be at a construction site,” he said.