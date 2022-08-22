Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Harsher penalties for crimes committed by foreigners, a new ten-year plan for psychiatry, and more aid for Ukraine are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 08:15 CEST
The Copenhagen Pride Parade drew crowds on Saturday. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish PM targets foreigners for harsher crime penalties 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present a new government plan to increase penalties for dangerous crimes — and she makes clear that foreigners are the main target of the rule change. 

“Unfortunately, the truth is that immigration policy is closely linked to crime, and that there is too large a group that is not part of Denmark” represented in crime statistics, Frederiksen said, according to newswire Ritzau. 

The plan, to be introduced Tuesday, also includes a significant investment in prison infrastructure to increase the number of prisoners and the length of sentences that Denmark can accommodate — including the construction of a new prison. 

New 10-year plan for psychiatry in Denmark

Debate in Parliament on a new ten-year plan for psychiatry will open on Wednesday. The parties will grapple with reducing wait times to see providers, pinning down a budget, and recruiting more students to psychology and psychiatry to ensure a future workforce. 

The Danish Psychiatric Association will present an investment plan to Parliament with 4.5 billion allocated to permanent operating expenses and 3.5 billion in one-off grants. 

“The calculations show that quite a large amount is needed if you want to fulfill the ambitions for psychiatry,” Jakob Kjellberg, professor of health economics at the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare, tells Ritzau. 

Millions of kroner will help fortify Ukraine for winter 

Denmark has committed 100 million kroner to help rebuild infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, which has been devastated by near daily bombings, Ritzau reports. 

Two-thirds of the money will go to providing safe drinkable water, heating, and 60,000 plastic windows to replace those blown out by Russian bombs. 

With the addition of several recent aid packages, Ukraine now tops the list of Danish foreign development fund recipients. 

Russia plans three-day gas shutoff to Europe 

State-owned Russian gas company Gazprom will again close Nord Stream 1 pipeline for “repairs” between August 31st and September 2nd. 

German politicians maintain that closures of Nord Stream 1 and the reduction of flow to 20 percent of maximum capacity is retaliation to sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

A Dane going to space, beefing up the Danish navy, and increasing Covid cases are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 19 August 2022 08:26 CEST
Covid cases increase as holidays end

The number of positive PCR tests in Denmark is again on the rise with people returning to work and school after summer holidays, according to the latest data from the State’s Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency.  

From the last week of July to the first week of August, cases rose 18 percent, while the positive percentage grew to 27 percent. 

“Activity in our society is increasing, and people may also be more aware of getting tested for symptoms in connection with starting work and education,” says Tyra Grove Krause, professional director of the SSI. 

Central and North Jutland have seen the highest overall infection rates, while nationwide 40-59 year olds are seeing the most positive tests. 

Data on incidence rates are more likely to be an underestimate given Denmark’s dramatically reduced public testing program, which saw all quick test sites and all but a handful of PCR test sites shuttered in the spring. On August 15, authorities further restricted guidelines for who should be tested if they experience Covid symptoms — now, the official guidance is that testing is only recommended for people who are 65 years old or over, pregnant, or have a condition that causes a higher risk of sever outcomes for Covid-19. 

Danish astronaut announces mission to space 

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen will spend six months at the International Space Station as part of Mission Huginn — named after one of two ravens from Norse mythology that flew around the world to gather news for the god Odin.

Instead of news of the world, Mogensen will be gathering information about “sleep and well-being in space” as well as attempt to 3D print metal components, all essential for potential longer-term space travel to destinations like Mars. 

Denmark to strengthen naval fleet with eye to Russia 

Defense minister Morten Bodskov announced a significant investment in the Danish navy on Thursday.

Over the next 20 years, 40 billion kroner will be spent to upgrade the Danish fleet. “We are facing a serious situation in Europe. There is war in Europe. We have just been through a corona pandemic, and common to both is that it has created problems for our security of supply,” Bodskov told reporters, according to newswire the Agence France-Presse. 

“It is not viable, especially in times of war in Europe, for the Danish defence to have problems getting ships and other equipment built,” he added. “That is why we are taking action now” with industry partners to build our own warships. 

Danish politicians may visit Taiwan 

Members of Danish parliament from six political parties are ready to travel to Taiwan after a possible election this autumn, newspaper Politiken reports. 

“Taiwan must not be isolated in the way that China wants it to be. They must not succeed in that,” Michael Aastrup Jensen, foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal party (Venstre) told Politiken. 

The six parties that have signed on to a possible trip are the Conservatives, the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), the Social Liberals (Radikale), the Danish People’s Party, the Liberal party, and the new Danish Democrats party. 

However, some, including Socialist People’s Party foreign affairs spokesman Karsten Hønge, say stirring the pot in Taiwan could cause more harm than good. 

