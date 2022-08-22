Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish PM targets foreigners for harsher crime penalties

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present a new government plan to increase penalties for dangerous crimes — and she makes clear that foreigners are the main target of the rule change.

“Unfortunately, the truth is that immigration policy is closely linked to crime, and that there is too large a group that is not part of Denmark” represented in crime statistics, Frederiksen said, according to newswire Ritzau.

The plan, to be introduced Tuesday, also includes a significant investment in prison infrastructure to increase the number of prisoners and the length of sentences that Denmark can accommodate — including the construction of a new prison.

New 10-year plan for psychiatry in Denmark

Debate in Parliament on a new ten-year plan for psychiatry will open on Wednesday. The parties will grapple with reducing wait times to see providers, pinning down a budget, and recruiting more students to psychology and psychiatry to ensure a future workforce.

The Danish Psychiatric Association will present an investment plan to Parliament with 4.5 billion allocated to permanent operating expenses and 3.5 billion in one-off grants.

“The calculations show that quite a large amount is needed if you want to fulfill the ambitions for psychiatry,” Jakob Kjellberg, professor of health economics at the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare, tells Ritzau.

READ MORE: Why does it take so long in Denmark to see a psychologist or therapist?

Millions of kroner will help fortify Ukraine for winter

Denmark has committed 100 million kroner to help rebuild infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, which has been devastated by near daily bombings, Ritzau reports.

Two-thirds of the money will go to providing safe drinkable water, heating, and 60,000 plastic windows to replace those blown out by Russian bombs.

With the addition of several recent aid packages, Ukraine now tops the list of Danish foreign development fund recipients.

Russia plans three-day gas shutoff to Europe

State-owned Russian gas company Gazprom will again close Nord Stream 1 pipeline for “repairs” between August 31st and September 2nd.

German politicians maintain that closures of Nord Stream 1 and the reduction of flow to 20 percent of maximum capacity is retaliation to sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE: Danish electricity rates set new record: Why are prices still going up?