For members
HEALTH
Why does it take so long in Denmark to see a psychologist or therapist?
An average of one in four patients has had their referrals to mental health services rejected in several of Denmark's regions. We take a look at how to navigate Denmark's mental health system and why it is under pressure.
Published: 13 July 2022 13:02 CEST
According to a study from the National Board of Health, the number of patients seeking hospital care for mental illness has increased 30 percent in the past 10 years. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: Why is there pressure on Denmark to ban cigarette candy
The World Health organisation has called upon the Danish government to ban the sale of cigarette candy after being "alarmed" at how many packets are sold each year.
Published: 11 July 2022 17:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments