MILITARY

Denmark to build own ships as part of 40 billion kroner navy investment

Denmark plans to invest 40 billion kroner ($5.5 billion) in its navy over the next 20 years and upgrade its fleet to meet new security needs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 19 August 2022 10:18 CEST
Defence Minister Morten Bødskov speaks to press as Denmark announces major spending on its navy. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

The Scandinavian country is ready to begin building its own warships, Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said on Thursday as he presented a partnership with industry actors.

“We are facing a serious situation in Europe. There is war in Europe. We have just been through a corona pandemic, and common to both is that it has created problems for our security of supply,” Bødskov told reporters.

“It is not viable, especially in times of war in Europe, for the Danish defence to have problems getting ships and other equipment built”, he said.

“That is why we are taking action now” to be able to upgrade Denmark’s fleet, he added.

Bodskov did not disclose how many ships would be built over the next two decades, but said a number of vessels were ageing and would need to be replaced.

“It is a large part of our fleet,” he said, citing patrol ships, smaller vessels that do coastal rescues, inspection ships and frigates.

NATO

Could Denmark benefit from Swedish and Finnish Nato membership?

Turkey has dropped its objections to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, paving the way for the two Nordic nations to join the North Atlantic defence alliance. Could Denmark benefit?

Published: 29 June 2022 16:48 CEST
Sweden and Finland appear closer to joining Nato after a major stumbling block appeared to be cleared on Wednesday.

Nato on Wednesday evening said that the foreign ministers of Turkey, Sweden and Finland had all signed a trilateral memorandum which addressed “Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns”. 

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Nato leaders would as a result now be able to issue a formal invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. 

Denmark stands to gain political weight and status within the defence alliance once Sweden and Finland are members, a Danish military analyst said.

“From a security politics point of view, this would give a close Nordic alliance within Nato,” Hans Peter Michaelsen, military analyst at the University of Copenhagen’s Centre for Military Studies, told news wire Ritzau.

Swedish and Finnish Nato membership could also benefit Denmark militarily, he said.

“Denmark, Sweden and Finland could now support each other militarily,” he said.

“We can complement each other with our different strengths. We can begin to look at distributing burdens internally between the countries. I’m thinking of areas such as the Baltic Sea region here,” he said.

Sweden has a strong navy which is attentive to the Baltic Sea, he noted.

“That means that Nato will command an area where Russia otherwise perhaps did not feel threatened,” he said.

“That will make the Russians consider their future strategy in the region,” he said.

Stoltenberg also cited the Baltic Sea region following the withdrawal by Turkey of its objections.

“This changes the entire balance of power in the Baltic Sea and Baltic Region,” Stoltenberg said according to news wire Ritzau.

With Sweden and Finland in the alliance along with Denmark and the Baltic countries, Nato countries will control all sea access to the Baltic Sea and thereby Russian ports in the region.

