Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

What will Denmark’s extra defence billions be spent on?

Denmark’s government on Sunday announced that billions more kroner will be spent on its military in the coming years.

Published: 7 March 2022 12:32 CET
A 2018 file photo of a helicopter on the deck of a Danish frigate.
A 2018 file photo of a helicopter on the deck of a Danish frigate. The Nordic country is set to up defence spending in the coming years. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

At a press briefing, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with the backing of a cross-aisle majority of political parties, presented a new political agreement on defence spending.

The deal states that Denmark is to increase spending and must reach the NATO membership target of two percent of national GDP to be spent on defence.

Calling it the “largest investment in recent decades”, Frederiksen set out plans to increase spending to two percent of GDP, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.

Meanwhile, 2022 and 2023 will see an additional 7 billion kroner spent on defence in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

READ ALSO: Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

An analyst said on Monday that the extra billions to be pumped into Denmark’s military defences in coming years are likely to be spent on a range of areas.

“There are many areas that should probably be improved to make Denmark’s defence more prepared for the current or the future security situation,” Esben Salling Larsen, military analyst at the Royal Danish Defence College (Forsvarsakademiet) told news wire Ritzau.

“It is not only personnel, material or resources that should be invested in. A larger overall package is needed,” Larsen said.

The current global security situation will change the way in way defence is viewed in Denmark, he said.

Since 2003, various elements of military capacity were looked viewed individually, he explained.

“We are (now) going to have a more task-based approach,” he said.

“NATO has some plans and wants to develop new plans for what should be done in the Baltic Sea region, and the Danish military must fit with that,” he said.

The Chief of Defence (Forsvarschefen) will have a different role than in the last 20 years, the analyst also said.

The role of the Chief of Defence will move from use of individual military capacities to advising how Denmark’s and NATO’s plans fit together, he said.

By 2033, the Danish military will be in a better position overall, according to Larsen.

“I think we will see a defence in which units to a high degree are focused and specialised on a specific task,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen called on Sunday for citizens to vote to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 7 March 2022 09:42 CET
Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defence”. 

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has seen it abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” Frederiksen said. 

The referendum is part of an agreement reached on Sunday with a majority of parties in Denmark’s parliament. These include the opposition Liberal and Conservative parties as well as the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s parties on the left, along with the governing Social Democrats.

The potential turnaround in the Nordic nation’s defence policy, in place for 30 years, comes as other European nations also overturned long-held positions on defence and security following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February.

Non-NATO countries Sweden and Finland have both seen public support for joining the military alliance reach historically high levels since the start of the assault, and this week both governments announced closer partnership with NATO and with each other on defence.

Meanwhile German chancellor Olaf Scholz U-turned on decades of defence policy by announcing a €100 billion defence spending hike and sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Sunday Danish PM Frederiksen also pledged to increase defence spending by 7 billion kroner (€941 million) over the next two years.

Calling it the “largest investment in recent decades”, Frederiksen set out plans to increase spending to two percent of GDP, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.

The Social Democrat leader also expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible”, but did not specify a time frame.

“We will also work towards this in the rest of Europe,” Frederiksen said.

The upcoming referendum will be the ninth to be held in the Scandinavian kingdom since the 1972 public vote on EU membership.

After the public rejected the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, justice and police matters, defence and EU citizenship.

In December 2015, the Danes voted no to strengthening their cooperation with the European Union on police and security matters for fear of losing their sovereignty over immigration.

READ ALSO: Denmark initiates talks on boosted military spending

SHOW COMMENTS