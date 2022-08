Liberal party presents plan to shut down job centers

The current employment system is unsalvageable and will need to be rebuilt from the ground up, according to a new plan presented by the Liberal party.

Their vision focuses on reducing bureaucracy and spending on the job centers themselves — of the 12 billion kroner spent on employment in Denmark annually, five billion kroner goes to the running of job centers, newswire Ritzau reports. The Liberals are also eyeing cuts to benefit rates in the first three months of unemployment, as well as re-introducing a cash assistance ceiling.

READ MORE: A-kasse: Everything foreigners in Denmark need to know about unemployment insurance

New resource for young people with eating disorders, self-harming behaviors

There’s a new way for children and youth to reach out for help with eating disorders and self-harm online.

The Association for Eating Disorders and Self-Injury has opened up a messaging platform on spiseforstyrrelse.dk to connect struggling young people with volunteers trained to help counsel them on their options.

The Association currently receives about 4,000 inquiries annually by phone or email, and it’s hoped the new service could reach an additional 500 young people in need of help.

“Many find it difficult to seek help and to find the courage to call us,” association director Laila Walther tells Ritzau. “We want to make it easier.”

Tivoli edges closer to pre-pandemic profits

Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli has seen booming business this summer, according to their profit statements for the first half of the year. Several red-letter days, including the presentation of the Tour de France cycling teams which drew a stunning 15,000 people, have contributed to “visitor numbers that exceed expectations,” their midyear report said.

While attendance levels haven’t quite reached pre-pandemic levels, more international tourists are lining up for the Tivoli experience, director Susanne Mørch Koch said.

READ MORE: Tour de France gets rapturous reception in Copenhagen

Regular Covid testing returns for nursing home employees

With autumn on the horizon, staff at nursing homes and home health care workers will receive PCR tests every 14 days, according to a new directive from the State’s Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency.

Visitors of nursing home residents over the age of 85 are also encouraged to test before arriving, though it’s not required.

Henrik Ullum from the SSI says this doesn’t foreshadow a return to widespread testing for the greater population. “The most important thing is first of all not to go to work” if you’re experiencing symptoms of a Covid-like illness, he explains.