A-kasse: Everything foreigners need to know about unemployment insurance in Denmark
In uncertain times, a membership to one of Denmark’s unemployment insurance funds (A-kasse) may offer some security. Here are 20 common questions foreigners are likely to have about Denmark’s A-kasser.
Published: 28 April 2022 17:01 CEST
There are plenty of things worth knowing about Denmark's A-kasse unemployment insurance system. The Local provides a comprehensive guide. File photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix
Everything foreigners in Denmark need to know about Danish trade unions
On May 1st, Denmark will celebrate Labour Day. But the labour movement in Denmark means more than a day off work for many. Here are 10 things foreigners employed in Denmark should know about the country’s labour unions.
Published: 19 April 2022 16:29 CEST
Updated: 26 April 2022 17:18 CEST
