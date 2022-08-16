Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RENTING

Denmark plans temporary limit on rent increases

Current rules in Denmark allow landlords to increase rents in line with general inflation. The government wants to place a temporary block on such increases.

Published: 16 August 2022 14:53 CEST
Denmark plans temporary limit on rent increases
Denmark's government could introduce a temporary rule to prevent inflation from enabling steep rent increases. File photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish government is to propose a temporary limit on how much private landlords can increase rents.

Under the current Renting Law (Lejeloven), tenants are permitted to let rents follow inflation – which is currently at its highest level for 39 years.

“There is no doubt that with the very extreme inflation that we have at the moment, many groups will be impacted,” interior and housing minister Christian Rabjerg Madsen said.

“We have a situation on the private rental market where some landlords can look forward to very drastic rent increases,” he said.

The limit on rent hikes would be temporary and limit rent increases to a maximum of 4 percent over a two-year period. Inflation in July was calculated at 8.7 percent.

The minister said the measure would take the form of an immediate intervention, meaning it would apply to existing rental agreements and not just those which are signed after the new rule takes effect.

It would also apply retroactively to rents that have been raised in recent months, he said.

“It’s obvious that when there’s a possibility that tenants can put rents up by a potential 8-9 percent, there’s also a risk that some will do that. And that could have drastic consequences,” Madsen said.

In addition to the temporary limit, the government wants to introduce a new, permanent index that would regulate rents.

The index should be independent of increasing energy and food prices, Madsen said.

The government has previously said it cannot compensate the population in general for increasing prices due to concerns this could exacerbate inflation.

“The reason this proposal does not further push inflation up is that we are not pumping more money into society,” Madsen said.

Around 180,000 private tenants in Denmark face possible rent increases at the turn of the year, according to tenants’ interest group Lejernes Landsorganisation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is a Danish ‘housing association’?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Denmark gives cash to 400,000 households hit by energy costs

A cash payout of 6,000 kroner was sent to around 400,000 households in Dennmark on Wednesday in a measure intended to relieve people struggling with high energy costs.

Published: 10 August 2022 16:33 CEST
Denmark gives cash to 400,000 households hit by energy costs

The one-off payouts, which were agreed by parliament in March, were sent on Wednesday to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

“We hope that this outstretched hand of 6,000 kroner will be a helping hand in a difficult time for Danes who are finding it hardest of all due to increasing heating prices,” the minister for climate, energy and critical supplies, Dan Jørgensen, said in a statement.

All residents of Denmark are eligible to receive the payments, provided their household meets the relevant criteria – not just Danish nationals as could be inferred from Jørgensen’s statement.

“It was important for the parties behind this agreement to help in a way that could be felt and in a targeted way. We think this cash will make a difference,” he said.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner are eligible for the one-off cash boosts, which are costing the government 2.4 billion kroner.

Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

Eligible houses do not have to apply for the cheque and will receive the payment automatically to their designated account (Nemkonto). In households with more than one person, the oldest member of the household receives the payment.

Errors in registration data can result in households which meet the criteria not receiving payments automatically, according to the Danish Energy Agency. People who believe that their household meets the criteria, but have not received the money, will be able to apply for it to be sent to them at a later date. Application will be possible from January 2023. 

Jørgensen said on Wednesday that the government did not expect any further cash payouts to be made to homes heated by gas. Instead, the government’s focus is to move away from dependence on gas as an energy source.

“Before the summer holidays we made a plan that ensures we phase out gas as a heating source, he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

SHOW COMMENTS