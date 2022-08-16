Danish transport companies to increase fines for fare dodging

Companies in Denmark are to increase fines meted out to passengers who are found to be travelling without a valid ticket, broadcaster DR reports.

Movia, which operates buses and local rail services on Zealand, will increase the fine from 750 kroner to 1,000 kroner from October 1st. Arriva, another company which operates in the region, has already implemented the change.

In Jutland, Midttrafik and Nordjyllands Trafikselskab will make the same increase to the fine as of September 1st, as will Funen-based operator Fynbus.

A consumer interest group told DR it was surprised by the companies’ decision to bolster the already-robust fines by 33 percent.

“We are left a little baffled by why they are raising [fines] to 1,000 kroner,” Lars Wiinblad, project manager with organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk’s project Passagerpulsen, which works for the rights of public transport passengers, told DR.

The fine increase outstrips the rate of inflation since the last time fines were set in 2011, Wiinblad noted.

If fines had increased alongside prices in general, a cost of 750 kroner in 2011 would be equivalent to 860 kroner today, DR writes.

