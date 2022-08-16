Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Danish transport companies to increase fines for fare dodging

A number of companies which operate parts of Denmark’s public transport system are to increase fines given to passengers without a valid ticket.

Published: 16 August 2022 13:44 CEST
Bus terminal, Aarhus. Fines for fare dodging are set for a significant increase across Denmark. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Companies in Denmark are to increase fines meted out to passengers who are found to be travelling without a valid ticket, broadcaster DR reports.

Movia, which operates buses and local rail services on Zealand, will increase the fine from 750 kroner to 1,000 kroner from October 1st. Arriva, another company which operates in the region, has already implemented the change.

In Jutland, Midttrafik and Nordjyllands Trafikselskab will make the same increase to the fine as of September 1st, as will Funen-based operator Fynbus.

A consumer interest group told DR it was surprised by the companies’ decision to bolster the already-robust fines by 33 percent.

“We are left a little baffled by why they are raising [fines] to 1,000 kroner,” Lars Wiinblad, project manager with organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk’s project Passagerpulsen, which works for the rights of public transport passengers, told DR.

The fine increase outstrips the rate of inflation since the last time fines were set in 2011, Wiinblad noted.

If fines had increased alongside prices in general, a cost of 750 kroner in 2011 would be equivalent to 860 kroner today, DR writes.

TRANSPORT

Swedish passenger causes Copenhagen Airport evacuation with bomb joke

Police were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport on Friday morning after a Swedish national handball trainer joked to security personnel that he had a bomb in his suitcase.

Published: 29 July 2022 14:09 CEST
Swedish passenger causes Copenhagen Airport evacuation with bomb joke

“We’d like to emphasise that you should not joke about this kind of thing, as we have to act on it,” Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of the bag has been arrested and charged for making a threat,” police said.

Police evacuated Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport after a man joked to staff at security that he had a bomb in his luggage, Danish TV2 reports.

The terminal was closed for around an hour while police inspected the man’s luggage, resulting in long queues once it was reopened.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the man in question is a Swedish 29-year-old handball trainer for one of Sweden’s national teams.

Robert Wedberg, spokesperson for the national team, told the newspaper that the 29-year-old has been suspended.

“He’s been dismissed, or removed from all his assignments,” he said. “It’s a police matter.”

