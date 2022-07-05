Read news from:
Where can you travel by international train from Denmark this summer?

Looking to travel outside of Denmark this summer, but want to avoid the latest flight chaos? Take advantage of Denmark's high-speed train network to explore Europe.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:15 CEST
The Intercity-Express (ICE) train at Copenhagen Central Station. Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke/Ritzau Scanpix

Train travel has all sorts of advantages – it’s better for the environment and journeys usually end in the centre of the city you want to visit, rather than in an airport several kilometres away.

The journey time is of course longer, but this isn’t always a bad thing – take some time to relax, take in the view, enjoy a good book or binge on a box set and the journey becomes part of your holiday.

Copenhagen central train station has direct services to Sweden and Germany. From Germany, you will have access to the rest of Europe.

Here’s our pick of five European countries (Sweden, Norway, Germany, France and the Netherlands) that have easy train links from Denmark that you can do in a day. We’ve provided a price guide, but obviously prices change depending on when you travel and when you book.

Copenhagen to Sweden (Stockholm, Malmö, Gothenburg, Linkoping, Lund)

There are fast direct trains to Sweden departing several times a day.

Malmö

Øresund trains are the regional trains that operate from Copenhagen Central Station (København H) to the centre of Malmö every 20 minutes and take just 40 minutes over the Øresund bridge.  Malmö train station then connects you to many other Scandinavian cities to explore.

How much: Tickets can be bought through DSB, 7-eleven shops or ticket machines. A single ticket costs 91 DKK with a Rejsekort using Rejseplanen.dk

If you don’t have a Rejsekort, it’s around 12 euros using Omio.com.

There are no seat reservations on this train and your ticket is valid on any train that day.  

Stockholm

A direct train from Copenhagen Central Station to Stockholm takes around 5 hours 15 minutes. Single tickets cost between €150 to €250 depending on the time of train and if you book economy or business class.

Linkoping

A direct train from Copenhagen Central Station to Linkoping takes around 3 hours 40 minutes. Single tickets cost between €60 and €200 depending on the time of train and if you book economy or business class.

Gothenburg

A direct train from Copenhagen Central Station Gothenburg takes around 4 hours and costs around €80 for a single ticket. You can buy them through the Øresund website www.oresundstag.se 

Lund

A direct train to from Copenhagen to Lund takes just 53 minutes and costs around €30.

Copenhagen to Oslo, Norway (via Gothenburg)

It takes around 4 hours to get to Gothenburg and then 3 hours 35 minutes to get from Gothenburg to Oslo.

How much: The fare costs around €120 and you can buy tickets at www.sj.se. or www.tagbokningen.se. 

Or Seat61.com suggests splitting the booking to buy the Gothenburg to Oslo at a cheaper rate (minipris) with Norwegian trains at www.vy.no 

Copenhagen to Hamburg or Berlin, Germany overnight

Thanks to a newly launched overnight train service in 2021, you can now catch an evening train from Copenhagen and wake up in either Hamburg or Berlin.

The train stops in Høje Taastrup at 23:15. It drops off in Hamburg at 05:31 and Berlin at 08:58 the following morning, according to Snälltåget. The return trip begins from Berlin at 20:58 and Hamburg at 23:59, arriving in Høje Taastrup at 06:16 the following morning.

How much: 

For the overnight train, prices vary depending on departure and class of comfort, which can be a basic seat, shared compartment or individual compartment. One-way tickets tend to cost between 80 kroner and 2000 kroner. You can also use Interrail Global Pass along with purchasing a reservation.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the new night train from Copenhagen to Germany

Copenhagen to Hamburg or Berlin, Germany during the day

Air conditioned intercity trains also connect Copenhagen to Hamburg in around 5 hours. There are 3 trains a day in each direction all year round, but in summer 2022 this will expand to 5 trains each way. To get to Berlin during the day, you need to change at Hamburg station and then get the German ICE train which takes around 2 hours. 

How much: For the train to Hamburg during the day, fares very between €28.90 and €59.90. From Copenhagen to Berlin, fares vary between €37.90 and €69.90. You can check train times & buy tickets at the German Railways website www.bahn.de.

Copenhagen to Paris, France (via Hamburg)

You can travel from Copenhagen to Paris by train in a single day, if you change at Hamburg station and set off early.

You get from Copenhagen to Hamburg by intercity train, as mentioned above.  If you get the early morning train, you then have time to change at Hamburg and get to Paris Gare de l’Est between 21:00 and 23:00 that evening. 

There’s a slightly different timetable from 18th June to 21st August 2022 when morning trains to Hamburg depart at 05:26, 09:26 and 11:26. 

Copenhagen to Hamburg takes around 5 hours by train. Hamburg to Paris takes just over 8 hours.

How much: You can travel from Copenhagen to Hamburg for roughly between €30 and €60 and from Hamburg to Paris for roughly between €40 and €70.  You can check train times & buy tickets at www.bahn.de.

According to the website Seat.62, if you book the two trips as separate bookings on www.bahn.de,  you can get cheaper fares for each stage.

Copenhagen to Amsterdam, Netherlands (via Hamburg and Osnabruck)

You can travel from Copenhagen to Amsterdam in a single day if you get the morning train that usually sets off from Copenhagen at either 07:26 or 11:26, or if travelling up to 21st August 2022, they set off at 05:26, 09:26 and 11:26. All of these trains leave enough time to change at Hamburg train station and Osnabruck, to then get to Amsterdam.

It takes around 5 hours from Copenhagen to Hamburg and around 6 hours from Hamburg to Amsterdam with the one straight forward change at Osnabruck.

How much: Fares for a single ticket including the changes, can start between €50 and €80. You can check train times & buy tickets at  www.bahn.de.

‘Something always goes wrong’: What I learned taking the train through Europe with two kids

Travelling from Sweden to the UK and back by train via stops in Denmark, Germany, Belgium and France is no easy feat. But The Local's Richard Orange and his two kids managed to do it. Here's his advice for other travellers hoping to avoid the planes.

Published: 29 June 2022 10:59 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 13:05 CEST
'Something always goes wrong': What I learned taking the train through Europe with two kids

When I stepped bleary-eyed off the train in southern Sweden on Tuesday morning, it marked the end of 24 hours of non-stop train travel through six countries. 

Together with my long-suffering children, Eira, aged 10, and Finn, aged 8, we’d had to deal with two train cancellations, several missed connections, and our sleeper train back to Malmö breaking down in Berlin, forcing us to quickly make other arrangements. 

This marked the third time I’ve done the return trip to the UK by rail, since deciding five years ago that avoiding flights if possible was the easiest way to make a small personal contribution to battling climate change (I still haven’t managed to go veggie). 

So what have I learnt? 

Richard Orange sets off with Eira (10) and Finn (8) on his way back to Sweden from the UK on Monday. Photo: Richard Orange

1. Something almost always goes wrong 

When you are taking four or five long intercity, and often international, train journeys, you can be pretty certain that at least one of your trains will either be delayed or cancelled, leading to a domino effect of missed connections. 

On the way out to the UK, our ICE was delayed, meaning we would miss our Thalys train from Brussels to Paris. (We got around it by taking another Thalys direct from Cologne to Paris, despite lacking a ticket for part of the journey).

And on the way back to Sweden, our ICE from Brussels to Cologne was cancelled, with the guards then sending us off on a series of regional trains, before we gave up and forked out €140 for the Thalys from Liège. 

You can reduce the risk of a domino effect by allowing a comfortable transfer time (at least 30 minutes) between trains. 

On the Deutsche Bahn (DB) website, you can set a minimum transfer time when researching your journey. One of our fellow passengers on Monday said he always allow enough time at each stop to take the next available train and still get his connection (about two hours). 

Screenshot from DB website. Image: Richard Orange

But you also need to be psychologically prepared for the possibility that you won’t make it, that you might need to spend the night somewhere like Cologne, Liège, or Osnabrück, and continue your journey the next day, and is that really so bad?

A German ICE train in Stuttgart, southern Germany. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP

2. Consider getting an Interrail ticket (even for a single round-trip) 

If you order about three months in advance, it is possible to get long-distance Deutsche Bahn tickets quite cheaply, with a one-way ticket from Malmö to Brussels going for about €50. You can then (if you are lucky and booking at least three months in advance) get a Eurostar to London for around €45. This means you can do the round trip for under €200. 

However, getting tickets this cheaply means being both flexible and carefully watching Deutsche Bahn’s website. Children aged 6 to 14 travel for free in Germany if accompanying their own parents or grandparents. 

For €246, you can get an Interrail ticket allowing you to travel four days in one month, or for €335, seven days in one month. And If you order an Interrail ticket for one adult, you can get Interrail tickets for two children for free. 

The advantage of travelling on an Interrail ticket is that if something goes wrong, you can hop on the next train without needing to talk to any rail staff or visit a ticket office.

The new Railplanner app, once you’ve got the hang of it, is also very convenient, allowing you to just show a QR code at the guard on most trains, and even at the gates at stations. The only drawback is that if you want to or need to reserve seats, you still have to do that on the interrail.eu website. 

If like me, you intend to travel around quite a lot in your destination country, it almost certainly pays for itself. 

3. You need to improvise 

When the trains across Europe are a real mess, as they seem to be at the moment, I have found train guards quite tolerant of people jumping on trains without having exactly the right ticket if they need to make a connection. Particularly if you have another ticket from DB, they often let you travel. 

If you’ve got an Interrail ticket, you’ve got even more flexibility, although it can be hard to book seat reservations on the Thalys (necessary) and some ICE trains (normally not necessary) at late notice. 

The Thalys often seems to sell out of reservations that can be used with an Interrail pass, meaning you need to pay full price. Having said this, on my way out to the UK, I saw people jump on the Thalys with no reservation or ticket at all, and none were made to pay. The staff even gave them advice on making the Eurostar to the UK. 

When things go awry, you will probably find yourself linking up with other long-distance train travellers in the same situation, all trying to solve the same puzzle. It’s worth identifying who knows what they’re talking about and listening to their advice. 

The DB Navigator app kept well up to date on which trains are on time and which are delayed, meaning you can often second-guess the guards, who I’m afraid don’t always know what they’re talking about. 

4. Get help from rail staff and staff in the ticket office 

The excellent Seat61 website, managed by the former British Rail station manager Mark Smith, recommends that if your train is delayed, you should first get your ticket endorsed by staff on the delayed train or at the interchange station when you arrive, and then approach staff working for the operator of the next train you want to get. 

Under the International Convention for the transportation of Passengers (CIV), if you have a through ticket all the way to your final destination, if a delayed or cancelled train means you miss your connections, you have the right to free tickets on later trains. This, however, doesn’t always apply if your ticket is split between more than one company (for example with two DB ICE trains and one Thalys train). 

If the delay or cancellation means you can’t get to your destination that day, the rail company involved (in my case normally DB) is also supposed to arrange a hotel for you close to the last station you end up in. 

5. Don’t expect decent internet 

One of the things that makes replacing flights with trains for long journeys across Europe bearable, or even enjoyable, is the internet. When you have a good internet connection, you can get as much work done in a day’s travelling as you would in the office. 

The only problem is that on Europe’s trains, you rarely do get a good connection. I have found the on-board wifi too slow on trains to be able to work effectively. On the train at home in Sweden, so long as there’s mobile phone coverage, there’s usually no problem. In Germany, though, the mobile internet is often so ropy that you can’t use that either. 

This also means that if you are planning on keeping children entertained by hooking them up to a laptop, tablet or phone, you might run into problems. So it’s worth downloading some films or cartoons at home before you leave so that they can be played offline. 

6. Pack as lightly as possible

As you are quite likely to end up sprinting between platforms and up and down station stairs to get a connection, you really don’t want to be heaving around a heavy suitcase, so if at all possible, limit yourself either to a rucksack or backpack or to the smaller type of wheeled luggage. 

7. Consider splashing out on a proper meal in the ICE restaurant 

The restaurant cars in some of the ICE trains are extremely civilised, with starched white table cloths, proper cutlery, decent wines, and food you’d be happy to get in a mid-range German restaurant. At €15 to €20 for a main course, it’s not particularly cheap, but it’s a lot better value than the junk food you’ll be able to grab rushing through stations during your transfers.   

Eira and Finn Orange asleep on the DSB train to Copenhagen. Photo: Richard Orange

8. Children are surprisingly resilient (at least mine are) 

Before I started putting my children through a gruelling 24-hour journey at least once a year, almost invariably involving a succession of stressful mishaps, I would have expected tantrums and breakdowns.

Mine do grumble, saying things like, “Dad, we should have gone on a plane,” or, “this is so boring”, but they also appreciate the unlimited screen time.

And as we wandered around Hamburg station at close to midnight on Monday searching for somewhere open to buy food and dodging the homeless drug addicts, they almost seemed to be enjoying themselves.

It’s quite rare to spend that amount of time so close to your children, and even to find time for the occasional round of Uno. I suspect that the memories of our trips back to the UK are something we’ll all treasure. 

