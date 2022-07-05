For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
Where can you travel by international train from Denmark this summer?
Looking to travel outside of Denmark this summer, but want to avoid the latest flight chaos? Take advantage of Denmark's high-speed train network to explore Europe.
Published: 6 July 2022 16:15 CEST
The Intercity-Express (ICE) train at Copenhagen Central Station. Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
‘Something always goes wrong’: What I learned taking the train through Europe with two kids
Travelling from Sweden to the UK and back by train via stops in Denmark, Germany, Belgium and France is no easy feat. But The Local's Richard Orange and his two kids managed to do it. Here's his advice for other travellers hoping to avoid the planes.
Published: 29 June 2022 10:59 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 13:05 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 13:05 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments